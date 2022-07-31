Summertime fun hasn’t fully wrapped up yet in Waseca, and with the recent heatwave passing, parents and children will be itching to get outside while the weather is still nice.
They'll have a new option to do so at Clear Lake Park.
Community members can enjoy a new playground recently installed at the park. The playground, which was funded with money from the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Fund, opened on Tuesday for the public to enjoy.
“It’s nice to see how happy and excited people are. I drove by the park the evening it opened, and I saw almost 40 cars in the parking lot,” Brad Dushaw said. Dushaw is the parks superintendent for Waseca.
Dushaw said he felt that the community had taken to the park, and it looks as if there’s huge support for it, as just a few days after the announcement of its opening, the post on the city of Waseca Facebook page had hundreds of likes and dozens of shares.
“This thing is awesome, there’s so much stuff here,” Greg Drake, a Waseca father who went to the park the day it opened, said. “The park that was here was small; it was good, but small. [My wife and I] have six kids, and this park is big enough for all of our kids to do something. There’s space for the big kids, and there’s an area for the little kids to run around.”
Dushaw says the upgrades to the playground are part of an ongoing project to develop Clear Lake Park.
“I think Clear Lake Park is a destination all over the community and all over the region. With our lake and trails, and the campground nearby, it’s a nice feature and a good amenity to have,” Dushaw said. “When you look at Clear Lake, we have three facilities for picnic rentals, a beach and space for fishing with a fishing pier going in in the fall. That park has everything you need in a park system.”
The playground that went up replaced the old Clear Lake Park playground, which Dushaw said didn’t fit the vision that the city had for Clear Lake Park.
“The past playground was 30 years old, and we were seeing signs of deterioration, and there were some safety concerns. I saw this as a good opportunity to take advantage of the DNR grant, as we see Clear Lake as a destination, and having something like this is important,” Dushaw said.
One of the new features of the playground is that it’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was one of the stipulations connected with the DNR grant Dushaw said, and it seems the community is happy to see an inclusive play place in the city.
“It’s nice to see that the merry-go-round has a place for kids in wheelchairs, and that it’s inclusive for all kinds of kids and ages,” Meghan McClain, a mother from Waseca, said. “Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean that they should be left out of the fun. No matter the shape or size of the kid, it’s important that they all be part of the fun together.”
The playground was just the first step in a redevelopment project at Clear Lake Park, which Dushaw says he hopes is finished by 2023.
“The work on the facilities and beach house is continuing. We’re hoping to see that wrapped up by late August, and then work will be beginning soon on the pavilion, as far as remodeling and updating it,” Dushaw said. “We’re trying to have everything wrapped up in 2022, so that the park can be completely opened in 2023.”