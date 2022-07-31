Summertime fun hasn’t fully wrapped up yet in Waseca, and with the recent heatwave passing, parents and children will be itching to get outside while the weather is still nice. 

Monkey bars, a couple of slides and a zipline are just some of the features at the new Clear Lake Park playground. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
A hanging zipline was one of the community favorites at the newly renovated Clear Lake Park playground. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Local children took advantage of the nice weather on Tuesday to play on the newly opened Clear Lake Park playground. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Part of the conditions of receiving the DNR funds was that the new Clear Lake Park must be ADA compliant, complete with a swing and zipline that any child is able to use. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The zipline was a favorite among the children who came to visit Clear Lake Park on the day that it opened as kids lined up to take turns to ride it. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com.)

