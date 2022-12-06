Keen Bank is having an impact in the local community, and the Waseca Chamber recognized it.
This year, the 2022 Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Impact Award was presented to Keen, which has locations in Waseca, Ellendale and Hope. Bernie Gaytko, President and CEO, said it’s a great honor to be recognized for work his team has done throughout the community.
“I know one thing that was brought up is the amount of giving we’ve done to the school. Over the years, that number has grown to be north of $400,000,” Gaytko said.
Keen hasn’t just given to the school, though. Gaytko also mentioned the $5,000 they gave to the Neighborhood Service Center in support of its new building, as well as a $50,000 gift the bank gave to the Mayo Clinic to help expand its emergency department.
“Keen Bank’s generosity makes a huge impact on Waseca and beyond. They go to great lengths to make sure they touch every corner of our community. They give their time and money to countless organizations, such as Junior Achievement, Red Cross, United Way, Farmamerica, and the Waseca Marching Classic,” Ann Fitch said at the award ceremony.
To Gaytko, that work isn’t just about getting Keen’s name out there, but it’s about giving back to the community that he and his family have such a strong attachment to.
“It’s in the love of the communities we serve. … My grandfather-in-law lived here and raised my father-in-law here,” Gaytko said. “It’s the love of the area and wanting to see it grow and prosper. There’s a lot of diverse needs out there … and we’re not sheltered. We see them first-hand.”
Gaytko said the bank was honored to receive the award, but he knows that the recognition isn’t why they do it.
“Obviously, we were honored. You look around the room at the people who show up to the banquet, and it’s a lot of active people … who make the community a better place,” Gaytko said. “Recognition is nice, but we do it because it’s the right thing to do. Obviously, though, when someone sees that work and recognizes you for it it’s always a big compliment.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.