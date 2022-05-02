Only a couple of weeks after Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced he will not seek another term, his second in command has stepped up to the plate to take a run for the county’s top law enforcement gig.
Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer announced last week his intent to run for sheriff in the upcoming November election. Kanewischer has been with the WCSO for the past 26 years, serving the last 12 as Chief Deputy under Milbrath.
In his announcement, Kanewischer said he is deeply rooted in the area and is ready to take on a bigger role in serving the county.
“Many of you that know me realize that I have been heavily involved in the Waseca area and I have a commitment to trying to make our county a better place — I have proven this through all of the organizations I have been involved with over my lifetime,” Kanewischer said. “After Sheriff Milbrath announced he no longer planned to run for office in 2022 and retire, I felt it was the time for new challenges and a new opportunity to serve Waseca County.”
Milbrath has served as the sheriff for three terms and has a career that surpases three decades in Waseca County law enforcement.
Kanewischer said his work on the Sheriff’s Management Team has included behind-the-scenes duties that contributes to public service. He said he plans to continue to build partnerships and relationships locally, throughout southern Minnesota and throughout the state.
“I believe my supervisory experience, my leadership ability, my 26 years of service to Waseca County, and my ability to organize and collaborate with the organizations I have had the privilege to serve, make me the best qualified and perfect choice for your next sheriff,” Kanewischer said. “I would be honored to service as your next sheriff.”
The 2022 general election takes place Nov. 8, and the Waseca County filing period, including for sheriff, runs from May 17 to May 31.