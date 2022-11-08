Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School is bringing a classic tale to the stage in Waseca County this week. JWP is opening its theatrical season with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The Little Mermaid

JWP High School will be putting on “The Little Mermaid as their fall play this week, with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Ariel and Erik

Alison Olson, left, and Ethan Born rehearse their scenes during a Friday rehearsal the week before opening. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

