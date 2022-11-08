Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School is bringing a classic tale to the stage in Waseca County this week. JWP is opening its theatrical season with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
“Last year, we did a more classical play, Brigadoon. The goal this year was to do something more modern and recognizable; something the kids could really get excited about,” Director Teagan Knoblich said.
Performances are taking place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There will also be a special kids performance on Friday at 2 p.m., where children can show up an hour early and get to meet Ariel and exchange trinkets for sea shells. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids, with free tickets for JWP students, staff members and their families, as well as JWP senior citizens.
As the show began to come together over the previous weeks, the excitement for the performances increased, but so have the nerves of some of the performers.
“I’m excited but also a little nervous,” junior Alison Olson, who plays Ariel, said. “Just singing in front of everyone, it’s really nerve wracking.”
“It’s a lot to put together in a short amount of time,” sophomore Ethan Born said. Born plays Prince Erik in the show. “It’s tough to do some of the songs, but when everything comes together and everyone’s singing together, it’s really fun.”
Despite any nerves the cast may have, Knoblich is sure they’re going to do great.
“I’ve really enjoyed everything coming together. This week we’ve been running music with the acting and the stage, whereas before the practices were separate elements,” Knoblich said. “I also love watching the kids get excited about every new prop and costume piece. I have also really enjoyed working with the kids during rehearsals, as they usually have really funny ideas and it’s been great to collaborate with them.”
For many in theater at that age, the show isn’t just about performing, but it’s about putting yourself out there, trying something new and making new friends. Sophomore Ariana Aguilar, who’s new to the JWP stage, said that all of those things have been her favorite part of this new experience.
“It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve made some new friends and I’ve definitely become more outgoing,” Aguilar said. “Just getting on stage and pretending to be a different character in front of everyone [is really fun].”
JWP has seen a little bit of turnover recently in the backstage department, Knoblich said, with the school bringing in a new choir director and the stage having a new alignment. Knoblich is also new to the role, stepping up from tech director last year to head director this year. However, that amount of turnover hasn’t seemed to interrupt how rehearsals are held.
“Rehearsals have been a lot of fun. With a great set of directors, we’ve been able to run scene rehearsals, dance rehearsals, and singing rehearsals in such a way that all the students practice every week,” Knoblich said. “Every director has a strength that we’ve been able to utilize... this is probably the most ambitious musical JWP has seen in years.”
For Knoblich though, the ambition and nerves that come with any musical is just par for the course, and she’s certain that the show is going to come together spectacularly.
“[I’m looking forward to] watching the kids do their thing. They’re nervous [now], and they’ve been practicing hard, but I think when the music cues up and they’re all in costume, they will have a blast,” Knoblich said.