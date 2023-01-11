On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton went into its lockdown procedures following numerous reports of students receiving “air-dropped” messages that made reference to guns and school shootings.
According to a press release sent out by the Janesville Police Department, the school went into its lockdown procedures as a “precautionary measure” to make sure the students were safe. When the Janesville Police Department arrived on the scene, the students were “systematically evacuated by law enforcement” and “sent to a secondary location” where their families were able to come pick them up.
Questions still remain as to where these messages originated, or if there was any immediate threat to the students. The lockdown ended late-Tuesday afternoon, after it was determined that there was no threat to students, faculty or staff.
The Janesville Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are still in the middle of conducting an investigation, but it’s believed that there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.
The Janesville Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota BCA, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Waseca Police Department, New Richland Police Department and Mayo Security.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.