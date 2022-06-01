Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton high school principal Grant Hansen addressed the class of 2022 before the presentation of the diplomas. He praised the students fire and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The senior class voted on the class speaker for 2022, and they decided on Cory Scrabeck, who addressed the class and thanked them for being friends for the four years. After his speech, he dedicated a song to his fellow graduates. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The seniors in JWP's class of 2022 were anxious to celebrate their achievement with friends and family, who all waited in the parking lot to congratulate the graduates after the ceremony. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
On Friday, May 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School held its graduation ceremony for the 2021-22 seniors.
The program began with an address by JWP Principle Grant Hansen, who started by praising the students determination and resiliency in the face of the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic brought.
“Can you think of a group of students that has gone through a high school career that is anything but routine. From quarantine to distance learning to blue odd and even days to silver odd and even days, this group is that group of students,” Hansen said.
“They have endured more fluctuation than some of us will in our entire lives, and they have faced it with resiliency, flexibility and fire, and that is something that they’ll have forever. Our graduates are ready for life’s adventure, and in life’s most challenging moments they will succeed,” Hansen said.
Following the address from the principal, Faith Miller, class valedictorian, took to the podium.
“These last four years have been anything but normal, but the time spent in class, doing activities and making friends have made every minute of it worthwhile,” Miller said.
“We all make mistakes, and will all face hardships and challenges, but we will be fine and I know we will all be great,” Miller said.
The final speaker of the event was Cory Scrabeck, who stood and spoke of the friends and memories that he has made through his time at high school. He finished by dedicating a song to his fellow graduates.
“If you weren’t here every day, you wouldn’t know this but Cory is at the door everyday greeting his classmates, saying hi as he passes in the halls, helping put things away and cleaning up at lunch and so much more. He truly exemplifies what it means to be a Bulldog,” Hansen said, in closing remarks after Scrabeck’s speech.
This graduating class began their high school journey having to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve made it through to the other side and are now able to celebrate their tremendous accomplishments. Congratulations to the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton graduating class of 2022.
