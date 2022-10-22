John Petersburg, the representative for the Minnesota House district that includes Waseca, was recently recognized by the Minnesota Deputy Registrars Association for the work that he’s done over his tenure in the House.

Mike Hintz, legislative chair for the MDRA, introduced Representative Jon Petersburg (left) at Thursday's meeting, where the MDRA presented Petersburg with the Legislature of the Year award. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Representative John Petersburg (left) and MDRA President Jeff Orth pose for a photo following an acceptance speech given by Petersburg. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

