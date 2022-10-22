John Petersburg, the representative for the Minnesota House district that includes Waseca, was recently recognized by the Minnesota Deputy Registrars Association for the work that he’s done over his tenure in the House.
The MDRA is an association composed of various deputy registrars throughout the state, who look to inform the Legislature on how best they can help registrars throughout Minnesota.
“The only way we can get our filing fees changed is through legislation,” Jeff Orth, president of MDRA, said. “So we work with the Legislature to get fees adjusted.”
MDRA recently chose to present Petersburg with their “Legislature of the Year” award, in honor of the work Petersburg has done on the House Transportation Committee.
“He’s a key person on the House Transportation Committee … and he’s really been exceptional. He’s really taken the time to learn about our industry,” Orth said.
Petersburg, who received the award Thursday, said that he was never aiming for an award, but was just doing his job.
“It’s very special and really humbling to know that the work you thought was just your everyday work, people appreciated, and found that valuable,” Petersburg said. “I’m very appreciative and humbled by the fact they chose to single me out for this award.”
Petersburg’s work on the House Transportation Committee began during the 2013 legislative session, the first one that he took part in, as a big part of his campaign was finishing the expansion of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. That work was completed a couple years ago, with the highway officially opening last year. From there, working with the transportation committee just felt natural.
“When you spend all that time on a committee … you develop a sort of expertise,” Petersburg said. “You just have a general knowledge of what’s going on.”
In addition to the Highway 14 project, Petersburg has also worked on the Hands Free legislation for Minnesota, and the Corridors of Commerce program, which was designed to provide additional funding to state transportation projects that would aid in commerce.
“The challenge for us is that most people expected that the gas tax and the funding mechanisms laid out in our constitution would fund transportation in the state,” Petersburg said, adding that, with cars becoming more efficient now, the revenue from state gas taxes is going down. “This program is just one more way to fund our transportation infrastructure through a partnership with commerce.”
Since the program began in 2013, Corridors of Commerce has funded projects like the expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes from Rochester to New Ulm, design work for the I-35 Minnesota River Crossing and the expansion of Highway 23 to four lanes between Paynesville and Richmond. In total, the program has given just under $1.2 billion to 34 projects.
While Petersburg attributes his work on the transportation committee to the knowledge and expertise he’s picked up over the course of his nine years in the House, Orth attributes at least part of it to the close knit community of Waseca County.
“Part of [his dedication] is that you have an exceptional [registrar’s] office here in Waseca County,” Orth said. “There’s just this great community spirit.”
Orth said that Waseca County has a connection to its community and to the state that he doesn’t see elsewhere. One example he pointed to was the fact that, when the MDRA held its meeting in Waseca Thursday, the county commissioners came out to watch.
“Usually when you go out, you don’t have commissioners show up like this. It’s heartwarming; it’s really amazing,” Orth said. “Waseca is a great community. … [They] make us feel so welcome.”