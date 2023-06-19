Rides

Payton Busse, 3, enjoys one of the kiddie rides at this year's Janesville Hay Daze fair. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

With the weather cooling off just in time for the festivities, Janesville’s 2023 Hay Daze festival kicked off the string of fairs and festivals Waseca County will see this summer.

Trio

From left to right, Mason, 6, Autumn, 5, and Caden Trahms, 6, ask for their picture on Friday while Generation Gap plays. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jah-C selfie

Wrestler Jah-C was out among the crowd, selling merchandise and taking selfies with fans leading up to the wrestling show on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Levy Cruise with Fans

Matthew Dobberstein, 6 (right) and Addison Dobberstein, 6 (left) pose with Levy Cruise during the intermission on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kids in the crowd

From left to right, Eli Fall, 11, Colt Quast, 12, Isaac Miller, 12, Jett Quast, 12, Tate Nohner, 12, get ready to watch the wrestling show on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fun Slide

Nealy Barna, back left, Hattie Geariety, 4, and Aubrey Weedman, right, go down the fun slide at Hay Daze. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Dancing

Jerry Welke and Jane Wieland share a dance during Generation Gap's performance on Friday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Carnival

As usual, Main Street in Janesville was packed with all sorts of fun carnival rides last weekend for Hay Daze 2023. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Lydia Huelsnitz

Lydia Huelsnitz performs an interpretive dance routine to the song "Stitches" by Shawn Mendez as a part of the talent competition on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sophia Coulsey

Sophia Coulsey won the Miss Janesville 2023 pageant on Thursday, beginning her reign which will last until Hay Daze 2024. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Passing the crown

Sophia Coulsey, left, and Ava Appel, Miss Janesville 2022, pose for a photo following the crowning of Coulsey on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Aaron Corbin

Aaron Corbin gets berated by a group of kids during the Main Street Mayhem show on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Big Cat Bill Williams

Big Cat Bill Williams high fives audience members during his entrance at Main Street Mayhem on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Levy Cruise

Levy Cruise was one of the wrestlers who performed for a large audience to kick off the Hay Daze 2023 festival. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Load comments