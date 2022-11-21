The Janesville City Council began talking about the Prairie Ridge Golf Course’s budget and made its first considerations of a citywide THC moratorium at its last meeting.
Every second and fourth Monday, the Janesville City Council holds its regular meeting in Janesville’s City Hall at 7 p.m. Councilors Andy Ahlman and Melissa Kopacheck were absent from the last one.
Prairie Ridge Golf Course
During the department report section of the Janesville City Council, Scott Allen, general manager at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course, fielded questions about the course — the majority of which centered around the relationship between the course and the Janesville Golf Association, JAGA.
Although the course receives its budget from the city, the process of buying and selling new golf carts is done through JAGA. This relationship fell under a spotlight at the latest meeting, with Mayor Andrew Arnoldt wondering why the city wasn’t the one to do this.
“I don’t necessarily have a problem with how it’s done, but I am wondering if it can’t be done through the city,” Arnoldt said, adding that having a “black and white” expense report would be better for something that the city is spending money on.
“I just wonder if it can’t be done a different way,” Arnoldt said.
Allen explained that the city used to handle the leasing and selling of carts, but a number of years ago, the City Council decided it might be better to have JAGA handle that side of things.
“The council at the time recommended that JAGA [sell the carts],” Allen said. “I’m not entirely sure why they decided that, but I think part of it was that selling the carts takes time, and it cuts down on labor for the city.”
Arnoldt also asked if the course needed to purchase new carts each year, or if they would be fine with just using the older carts that they already have.
“We try to maintain a happy medium between new and old carts,” Allen said, explaining that the golf course has 15 carts currently, which is a mixture between carts they own and carts they’re paying the lease for.
Later in the meeting, Allen presented the golf course’s budget, and although the council had a quorum and could have made a motion at that meeting, the councilors present all agreed it would be best to wait until Ahlman and Kopachek were present before making a decision on the budget.
Renter’s license
At their previous meeting, the Janesville City Council had voted to revoke a renter’s license for a landlord whose tenants were in violation of city ordinance. Namely, they hadn’t gotten a background check yet.
The day following the meeting, City Hall received an application from the landlord, Wendy Rhykus, to renew her license. In the interceding time, both residents had gotten their background check, and the tenants and landlord were, as far as city ordinances go, in “good standing” with the city.
For her part, Rhykus apologized for not responding to the multiple letters the city had sent informing her the property was in violation of city ordinance, saying that she hadn’t been checking her mail.
“I do everything online now,” Rhykus said. “And I wasn’t checking my mail. I didn’t open those letters, since I assumed it was a copy of my utility bills.”
Despite fixing the error, the councilors were reluctant to just wipe the slate clean. Councilor John Sprengeler asked if the two residents who needed a check were the only residents in the property, to which Rhykus said that “as far as she knew,” they were the only ones there. That answer didn’t seem to appease Sprengeler, who asked the question again.
“It’s not like I go around doing property inspections,” Rhykus said, “But those two residents are the only ones on the lease. They’re the only ones I’m aware are on the property.”
Ultimately, the council voted 2-1, with Arnoldt opposing, to accept City Attorney Jason Moran’s recommendation of approving the renter’s license renewal, accompanied with a $1,000 administrative fine and a probationary period of 12 months. If Rhykus does not pay the fine or breaks more city ordinances within those 12 months, her license will be automatically revoked.
THC Moratorium
During the administrator’s report section of the City Council meeting, City Administrator Clinton Rogers announced that Moran had finished a draft ordinance for the regulation of newly legal THC products, and that they were preparing to present it to the council.
“We’re looking at regulating it by requiring licenses and background checks [for sellers], similar to alcohol or tobacco,” Rogers said.
Rogers said that, because city ordinances need at least two council meetings to pass — one to present to the council and one to hold a public hearing on the ordinance — the city is likely to wait until January to present this ordinance, so the council can focus on the city budget.