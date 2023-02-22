A conversation surrounding various ordinances that the city of Janesville is hoping to update and implement turned heated at the most recent City Council meeting, causing the group to postpone any final decision on the items.
Initial ordinances
At the regular council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, one agenda item was to present the first reading of seven updated ordinances, as well as one new one surrounding the regulation of THC products.
“Tonight is the first reading of these various amendments. We’ll have a second reading and public hearing sometime in March, with that date to be set tonight,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said.
Rogers explained to the council that, once the public hearing was closed and approved, the city would need to publish the ordinances in its legal newspaper, and only after that publication would the ordinances become official.
Initially, Rogers briefly covered the first seven ordinances, as all those changes were simply minor updates to either reflect how the city was currently operating or to eliminate parts of an ordinance that nobody was enforcing anyways.
For the most part, these ordinances were uncontroversial, with the only exception being Ivan Maas, who took issue with the use of “vehicles” in 91.100 (C) 2 instead of “recreational vehicles.” Both Rogers and City Clerk Andrea Moen assured Maas that, since the section was relating to the storage of recreational vehicles, it would be interpreted to mean recreational vehicles.
THC ordinance
Following the seven ordinance changes, Rogers summarized the eighth and final ordinance, which was the proposed ordinance regulating the sale of THC products in Janesville.
“Overall, it’s a seven-page ordinance, with these 12 points providing a good summary of the ordinance,” Rogers said, referencing a bulleted list he provided the council. “We referred to state laws and other city ordinances, and we’re very much looking at this the same way we look at liquor licensing.”
Nearly immediately, issues were brought up with the ordinance. In the draft presented to the council, prepared by Rogers and City Attorney Jason Moran, the city would limit the amount of licenses it would hand out, thus limiting the number of stores that could sell the products, to six stores.
Councilor Melissa Kopachek asked if there was a reason for this, to which Rogers explained that six was the number of stores currently in Janesville that would sell the products.
“Is there a reason we need to limit it to six? Do we limit the number of stores that can sell alcohol?” Kopachek asked. Rogers said they didn’t.
“Then why are we capping this? If there’s no alcohol cap, then why cap this?” Kopachek queried.
The question wasn’t met with an answer, and Kopachek asked that that point be struck. With no objection from the council, that point was struck from the draft ordinance. Following that point, Moran gave his thoughts on the utility of the ordinance.
“Marijuana is going to be legal. Get ready for it; it’s on its way. What you’re doing here is likely going to be irrelevant in six months to a year,” Moran said. “There’s a number of bills passing through the house and senate, so what you’re doing now is likely going to be nullified in a matter of months.”
Moran is referencing HF 100, SF 0825 and SF 0073, all of which are essentially the same bill, with just 11 lines of text separating the longest and shortest of these three. What the bills would do is legalize all cannabis products and establish the Office of Cannabis Management, which would take over some regulatory actions — namely the licensing and inspection of cannabis dispensaries.
“With the moratorium in place right now, you can’t sell THC products in Janesville. You can take the time to pass this now, but in a matter of months, it will be thrown out statewide when this is legalized,” Moran said. “You even question the utility of having this. … Why take the time when the current bills proceeding through the state will take the ability to regulate this out of your hands?”
While the bills passing through the state House and Senate would take licensing and inspection out of cities’ hands, the bills, in their current form, still allow for cities to take other regulatory actions. Since the bill makes no mention of a city not being able to limit the amount of stores in its limits, it’s assumed that this is one action cities may take, so long as they allow for “market stability” of cannabis and cannabinoid products, as Waseca City Attorney Chris Kennedy explained to the council there earlier this month.
The bills also exclusively give the cities the ability to implement zoning restrictions on these businesses, allowing them to order no business operate within 1,000 feet (0.2 miles) of a “school, day care, the Capitol or Capitol grounds, or a public park that includes a playground, athletic field, or other attraction regularly used by minors.”
Immediately preceding that line, the bill also allows that a city may adopt “reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of a cannabis business provided that such restrictions do not prohibit the establishment or operation of cannabis businesses.”
Kennedy also explained to the Waseca council that, if the state does pass legislation that invalidates a specific part of an ordinance, only that part is ignored, not the entire ordinance.
Heated discussion
Moran’s comments elicited a response from Kopachek, where she expressed frustration that the city attorney was suggesting the city simply keep the moratorium in place.
“We could’ve questioned the utility of the moratorium in the first place,” Kopachek said.
Kopachek’s statement was interrupted by Moran, saying that the moratorium was a “good thing,” before noting that was only “his opinion” and stating that it would also be “the opinion of the first responders and law enforcement who have to deal with this thing.”
Waseca Chief of Police Penny Vought has told the council in the past that their law enforcement “aren’t seeing any signs” of problems brought on by THC products. But she has not shared a specific opinion on the hypothetical impact the products may or may not have, as it relates to crime.
Kopachek continued to try and argue for ending the moratorium, with Moran arguing it was a “complete waste of time” to pass an ordinance regulating THC products. Mayor Andrew Arnoldt spoke up once to encourage the council to move forward with reading and discussing the THC ordinance, since they’d “already done the work,” but he wasn’t able to push the council to a conclusion.
Kopachek was arguing that the council should pass the ordinance regulating THC products, which she referred to as “simple products,” claiming that councilors were scared over a product they’d “not taken the time individually to do the research on.”
The discussion came to an abrupt end, as Maas moved to table the discussion until the next meeting, Feb. 20, stating “We’ve been here for two hours and nothing good happens this late at night.” The motion was passed by a 3-2 vote, with Andy Ahlman and Jim Mulcahey objecting, but not before the council agreed to set the public hearing for all of these ordinances for the beginning of its March 27 meeting.