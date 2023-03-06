When it comes to deciding how to regulate what could soon become legal marijuana and THC-based products, the Janesville City Council has taken what City Attorney Jason Moran called the “wait and see approach.”
For the past month, the Janesville council has been debating whether or not to introduce the draft THC ordinance, prepared by Moran and City Administrator Clinton Rogers, at a public hearing scheduled for March 27, or to hold off for more information coming from the state. The debate has become heated twice, resulting in an argument between Councilor Melissa Kopachek and Moran at the Feb. 13 meeting and, at their latest meeting on Feb. 27, Kopachek walking out of the meeting following a decision to further table the discussion.
THC ordinance discussion
“House File 100 is making its way through the Minnesota State Legislature right now, with it even scheduled to be in another committee meeting today I think,” Moran said, referencing that MN House bill that would, in part, create an office of cannabis management in the state and regulate how cities are able to license businesses selling these products.
“The legislative session ends on May 22. Between then and now the Minnesota legislature is going to look to legalize recreational marijuana,” Moran continued.
The issue, in Moran’s eyes, is the effectiveness of passing an ordinance regulating the sale of THC products in Janesville while a bill that would supersede much of the ordinance sits in the state legislature.
HF100 would set the practice for licensing businesses that sell THC products, which is much of the regulation found in Janesville’s ordinance. However, the bill gives cities the power to regulate businesses in terms of zoning, restricting of licenses and setting of specific business hours and days of operations; so long as those regulations wouldn’t make it impossible for a sustainable market of THC businesses to come into the city.
“What you need to decide is if you want to pass an ordinance governing low-level THC products,” Moran said, addressing the council. “I don’t know what the effective date [of HF100] will be, could be this fall or it could be next year, but you need to think on whether you want to pass the ordinance or take a wait and see approach.”
Mayor Andrew Arnoldt asked if taking the “wait and see approach” would mean that the moratorium the city currently has in place, which prohibits any new businesses from coming in and selling THC in Janesville, would remain. Moran said it would, until it expires in late July, at which point the council would have to look at extending the ordinance.
“But this should be settled before that time comes,” Moran said, once again referencing HF100, which he had pulled up on a screen for the council to see.
Heated decision
“Staying back on topic, the ordinance we have in front of us is for hemp-derived THC, not marijuana-derived THC, which is what [HF100] is,” Kopachek said. HF100 would establish regulations for products derived from the “cannabis flower” or for “cannabinoid products” which include hemp-derived THC.
“For now we have hemp THC on the table. Please stay on that,” Kopachek said. “Where was this concern in 2018? I’ve not heard it … not once. No one was worried.”
Kopachek is referencing the 2018 Farm Bill, which first allowed the sale of THC products in Minnesota. Moran attempted to explain that he isn’t worried about the products themself, but on the conflicting of state and local regulations, but Kopacheck interrupted him asking “where the fear” was coming from.
“I’m not worried,” Moran said. “There is no fear.”
“I would like to speak in favor of the moratorium,” Councilor Ivan Maas, who was elected to the council last year, said. “Since I’ve been here, all I’ve been told about is how great our city is. How great the school system is. How we’re building young families. … I don’t see where THC, marijuana or any other name you want to put on it fits in this community.”
Kopachek disagreed with Maas, saying that he was depriving people of their right, granted by the State of Minnesota, to use and sell marijuana and THC products because of his “personal beliefs.”
The heated argument between Kopachek and Moran continued, with Moran tallying how many times Kopachek interrupted him and at one point asking the mayor if he could continue “without interruption” and telling Kopachek to “calm down”.
The arguments surrounding the proposed THC ordinance, and the utility of passing an ordinance at all, continued throughout the meeting, until Maas moved to table the issue.
“I don’t feel we’re moving forward in this discussion, I didn’t feel that way last week,” Maas said. “If we can’t be civil about the changes we want to make here I’m going to make a motion that we table this for six months.”
The timeline of six months served two purposes, Maas explained. The first was to allow the state to catch up with their own legislation, so Janesville would have a better idea of the powers they had. The second was that, in six months, Janesville’s moratorium will expire and a decision would need to be made by then.
The motion angered Kopachek, who asked Maas if he was “serious” about tabling the discussion.
“I had a bunch more questions, but I guess no ones interested in that,” Kopachek said, referencing a list of issues she had with the proposed ordinance. “We have five pages of documents, five pages that the council is refusing to go over with you tonight. You oughta be ashamed of yourself. All of you.”
Despite the objection from Kopachek, the motion was seconded by Andy Ahlman, and passed with a 3-1 vote, with only Kopachek objecting. Following the discussion, Kopachek collected her material, and left the meeting as the council moved on to their first item of new business.