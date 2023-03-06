When it comes to deciding how to regulate what could soon become legal marijuana and THC-based products, the Janesville City Council has taken what City Attorney Jason Moran called the “wait and see approach.”

THC Products

Janesville's city council is still undecided on what to do about pending THC legislation, with the council tabling the discussion for the second time in a row following another heated debate. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Jason Moran Mug

Moran
Melissa Kopachek Mug

Kopachek

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments