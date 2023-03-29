The Janesville City Council took some steps to change how it will look and operate in the near and foreseeable future at its latest meeting, which took place on Monday, March 27.
Among some of the items on their agenda were filling a council vacancy left by the resignation of Melissa Kopachek, along with a vote that would implement rules of etiquette for the council and public forum guidelines for residents.
“If the council would recall, a few weeks ago we accepted the resignation of one of the council members. Today, we’re here to chart a course on how to fill it,” City Attorney Jason Moran said.
Moran explained that the city had three routes they could take. The most expensive would be to hold a special election to fill the council seat, as it would require a notice in the newspaper as well as the purchasing of ballots and hiring of election judges. None of these were expenses that Janesville had budgeted for. The second option would be to send out a notice in the newspaper for applications, and wait to hear back and select an appointee from that list. Not as expensive as the first option, but one that would still have some cost associated with it.
The final option, and the one Moran recommended, would be for the council to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the election in 2024, at which point a special election could be held concurrent with the regular election taking place.
“This is the option that’s most preferable, as it’s the most cost effective and efficient,” Moran said. “There’s also some committees that have vacancies due to this, such as the personnel committee, which is important to fill.”
With the decision sitting in front of the council, Mayor Andrew Arnoldt explained why they were in a fortunate position.
“We are fortunate right now, as we have a life-long Janesville resident who has volunteered to fill the position,” Arnoldt said, prior to introducing Sarah Johnson.
Johnson confirmed that she would be happy to fill the role, and a motion was made to appoint her to the empty position. The vote passes unanimously. Johnson will be sworn in at the council’s April 10 meeting. Following the vote, City Administrator Clinton Rogers made a point of thanking Moran for spending the “last couple months … helping us with a few issues here.”
Another item the council discussed at the meeting was the rules of etiquette, which were presented to the council for a vote at their March 13 meeting. The decision was made to table that vote until the council looked into some training that was being provided by the League of Minnesota Cities, however, it seems the council has shifted positions on that.
“We’ve discussed these over the last few council meetings … and we could vote and make these changes for our next meeting in April,” Rogers said. However, he didn’t seem confident that Janesville needed those rules anymore.
“I’m going to ask the question, and I don’t want to be the devil’s advocate by saying this but is it necessary to do this, or do we simply keep going as is,” Rogers said.
Arnoldt said that, since the city has put the work into writing and researching the rules, he felt like it was only right to go forward with a vote. Rogers explained that the rules provided to the council were almost identical to the document given last meeting, despite one small change to the public forum guidelines. The change simply specified that residents were not allowed to ask questions about personal or insurance issues that are prohibited by state statute. The passing of the etiquette rules was done by a unanimous vote.