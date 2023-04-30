The city of Janesville has decided to at least delay the process of expanding what animals residents can keep.
At its last meeting, taking place on April 24, the Janesville City Council was asked to consider the possibility of expanding its city ordinances to allow ducks in residents’ backyards.
“Back a few years ago, we had a resident who had ducks, and they got a nuisance letter from the city,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said, explaining the background of the issue. “He came to the council and said that a previous council had allowed him to have ducks … which was true.”
Rogers said that, in recent months, at least “three or four” residents have approached the city about keeping ducks in their backyard. As it stands, Janesville ordinance 90.300 doesn’t allow residents to have any sort of fowl in their yards. The only exception to that rule is an ordinance to allow residents to have backyard chickens, which City Attorney Jason Moran described as a “carve-out” to the fowl ordinance.
“Right now, we have an ordinance that regulates chickens,” Moran said. “You’d likely have to make the same kind of carve-out for ducks that you did for chickens. I imagine the ordinances would look very similar.”
The conversation comes just weeks after the city of New Richland decided to continue to not allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards. In those discussions, New Richland City Administrator Anthony Martens had mentioned that he’d been in contact with Rogers, who told him the city was not receiving many applications for chicken permits.
When asked by Rogers, Moran said that none of the other cities that he serves as city attorney for have any sort of carve-out to allow ducks in city limits. And while Police Chief Dave Ulmen said that he didn’t think ducks would be any more hassle than chickens were, others in the meeting had concerns.
“Most often, [in chicken ordinances], roosters are not allowed because of their crowing,” County Commissioner De Malterer, who was in attendance at the meeting, said. “Roosters crow; ducks quack. … Ducks can be noisy.”
Malterer also brought up concerns over bird flu, which experts expect to be making a strong comeback this year. Malterer contextualized her comments by saying she was “just throwing thoughts out,” after which Janesville Mayor Andrew Arnoldt gave his thoughts.
“In my opinion, I’d just as soon not approve this, and I’d probably outlaw chickens too, but that’s just my opinion,” Arnoldt said. It seemed his opinion was in the majority as well.
“We’ve gotten by quite well without ducks for this long, I don’t think we need to be adding them now,” Councilor Andy Ahlman said.
At the end of the discussion, no motion was made, and thus the issue died. The outcome draws similarities to the recently shot-down chicken ordinance in New Richland, which the city council also let die after there were concerns over noise and smell.