When the Janesville Community Food Shelf opened, it had a clear goal: meet the needs of underprivileged families in the area. Now, after more than 15 years and four different locations, a donation from the Foundation for Essential Needs [FFEN] will help them do that better than ever.

Trinity Food Shelf

The Janesville Community Food Shelf is located behind Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville, MN. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fridges

The new fridges at the Janesville Community Food Shelf, which Tony Staloch calls their “pride and joy”, were purchased through funds made available by the Foundation for Essential Needs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Food shelf

Although small in space, the Janesville Community Food Shelf has continued to serve the community for over 15 years. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

