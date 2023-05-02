...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The new fridges at the Janesville Community Food Shelf, which Tony Staloch calls their “pride and joy”, were purchased through funds made available by the Foundation for Essential Needs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
When the Janesville Community Food Shelf opened, it had a clear goal: meet the needs of underprivileged families in the area. Now, after more than 15 years and four different locations, a donation from the Foundation for Essential Needs [FFEN] will help them do that better than ever.
What started in the basement of a church, the food shelf staff would see itself located in the basement of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Jethro’s of Janesville, and eventually in their current location seated behind Trinity Lutheran Church.
“There was always a need for it,” Co-Director Kay Gottschalk said. “And it has only grown over the years.”
Gottschalk, along with other Co-Director Tony Staloch, both said that, while the number of families they served dipped under their normal level in the COVID-19 pandemic, as soon as the emergency relief that was provided because of that funding ended, the number shot up to greater than their pre-pandemic high.
To help meet the needs of the community, the food shelf took two major steps. The first came in 2008 when they joined the Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, and started receiving their supply from the food bank. The second came just last month, when they reorganized the food shelf to become more “user-friendly”.
“We worked with FFEN, which is a state organization that assists food shelves with funding,” Gottschalk said. “We got glass-front refrigerators and freezers, so that the customers can see what produce there is before they do their shopping.”
Gottschalk and Staloch both added that the food shelf also reorganized their space to more closely resemble a grocery store. To celebrate these renovations, the food shelf held an open house on Thursday, April 20 to showcase the changes, as well as educate the community on how best to help the food shelf,
“We definitely had a few people come out,” Staloch said. “It was nice to have those few people, especially because those who donated to the food shelf were able to see where their money was going.”
With their newest additions, Gottschalk and Staloch say the next thing the food shelf is really hoping to gather is new volunteers.
“We’re always looking for someone to assist us with the unloading of the truck on Thursday mornings,” Gottschalk said. “If I could corral another key we’d love to have another volunteer to work the Thursday night shift.”
Until then, Gottschalk and Staloch will continue to work hard to keep the food shelf open and running as often as they can. When it came to what projects or goals were on the horizon for them, Gottschalk gave the simplest answer.
“Just try to serve as many people as we can.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.