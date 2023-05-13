During a short meeting on Monday, May 8, the Janesville City Council set up discussions for future agenda items.
The two main points that the council discussed centered around the recently proposed duck ordinance, which was “killed” at their last meeting, as well as what topics should be discussed at a work session taking place on Monday, May 15.
Work session
The last point of new business for the council was a discussion on their upcoming work session, which is set to take place on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
“We have a work session set for 6 p.m. on Monday, so I wanted to bring this to council and see what topics you wanted to discuss,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said.
The discussion was mostly led by Councilor Jim Mulcahey, who said that he had a “whole list” of topics that he wanted to delve into.
“First, I want to make sure that we’ll be timely,” Mulcahey said.
Much of what Mulcahey wanted to discuss centered around how the council felt about various projects. The first one he wished to bring to the table was the planning of a new community center, which has picked up steam since early January. He also wanted to talk about the recent housing study with the council and find out “what we’re envisioning and what we’re willing and able to do.”
“I also want to discuss our stance on senior issues. A senior center, some senior health problems and transportation issues, just the things that come up for the senior community,” Mulcahey said.
Following his additions to the agenda, Councilor Andy Ahlman asked if the city could look into how much of the “residents' property taxes” are going toward projects put on by the city to benefit the city and its residents.
Councilor Ivan Maas also spoke up, adding that he wanted to see if there was some way of allowing residents and businesses to write checks to fund the new community center.
“Similar to the way Lake Crystal did it,” Maas said. “They could write out a check, and that way we’d have some initial seed money for anything we’re going to do.”
After all these suggestions were given, Rogers stated he’d add them to the agenda.
Ducks
“Back a few years ago, we had a resident who had ducks, and they got a nuisance letter from the city. … He came to the council and said that a previous council had allowed him to have ducks … which was true,” Rogers said at the April 24 council meeting.
Rogers’ statements were to set up a discussion on whether or not the council should add a new ordinance, essentially carving out an exception for ducks in the city’s pet ordinance, which otherwise prohibits the keeping of fowl birds, aside from chickens.
The result of that meeting was the issue “dying” for lack of anyone motioning to draft the new ordinance. Many councilors were concerned about the noise level, as well as the smell and domesticality of these birds.
“In my opinion, I’d just as soon not approve this, and I’d probably outlaw chickens, too, but that’s just my opinion,” Mayor Andrew Arnoldt said.
However, since then, there’s been a renewed push from some residents to see ducks allowed in their backyards.
Jacqie Malzahn, a resident of Janesville, wrote an email and sent it to the wife of Mulcahey, asking her to pass it on to her husband.
“I normally wouldn't try to get a message to someone about something, but l'm really passionate about having ducks on my property, and I saw he was at the meeting last night,” Malzahn wrote in her email.
Following the introduction, Malzahn revealed that she was one of three Janesville residents to ask the city’s permission to keep ducks in their backyard. According to the email, Malzahn said that the council’s concerns about noise and disease weren’t well placed, and that ducks were often quieter and more resilient than chickens. Councilor Mulcahey, upon receiving the email, sent it to Rogers to distribute to the council.
Malzahn was present at the last Janesville City Council meeting, and was added to the agenda under requests and presentations. While there, Malzahn offered to be a source of information to the council on why residents wanted to raise ducks in their backyard “since no one on the council had any interest” in raising ducks.
After hearing her statement, Arnoldt advised Malzahn on what to do next.
“We made no action on it, so as of now, ducks are not allowed in city limits,” Arnoldt said. “If you wanted to have further discussion on this, I’d suggest you fill out an agenda request form and get officially added to the agenda.”
That suggestion ended the conversation, with Malzahn indicating that she would fill out the form and go from there.