The Janesville City Council had a shorter meeting Dec. 12 than expected, due in large part to a few cancellations. Even with the shorter runtime, the council was able to get some important work done to set itself up for 2023.
Monday’s meeting began with Mayor Andrew Arnoldt making proposed changes to the agenda, namely mentioning that the renter’s license revocation hearing that was set to happen at that meeting was canceled, as the attorneys for both sides have reached a “sort of agreement.” The issue grew from a string of apartments in an apartment building that were without heat, and could not heat themselves to the required minimum of 65 degrees fahrenheit.
Arnoldt also told the council that the planned housing study report would have to wait.
“As I hope you were all aware of, we were supposed to have a housing study report today,” Arnoldt said. “Unfortunately, the representative from Stantec couldn’t make it today, so that meeting will have to be moved to the first meeting in January.”
Following the approval of the adjusted agenda, the council moved into the business portion of the meeting, the majority of which was taken up by the annual Truth in Taxation presentation, given by City Administrator Clinton Rogers, who began the meeting with an overview of what the budget was.
“City budgets have three main components,” Rogers said.
He explained that the first component, the general fund, provides funding for areas such as the city hall building, public safety, public works, and in Janesville, a public library. Expenses in this portion are paid mainly through the collection of property taxes.
The second component, Rogers said, is called the enterprise fund; which funds utilities such as water and sewer. In Janesville specifically, this fund also goes towards the electric utility and Prairie Ridge Golf Course. Expenses in this fund are generally paid either through utility bills or fees, such as at the golf course.
A city saving account, as Rogers explained it, called the capital fund is the final component to a city’s overall budget. That fund is unallocated money that the city reserves over a course of years to go towards saving costs on bigger purchases. At this particular meeting, the council was approving the general fund budget.
Some notable changes in the 2023 general fund budget include an almost $10,000 increase in the accounting salary, 88% of which goes toward Janesville’s administrative assistant and office manager.
There’s also an over $30,000 increase in the salary for the Police Department, which Police Chief Dave Ulmen said comes mostly in the form of cost-of-living adjustments for Janesville’s four full-time police officers. The increase is a large part of the 9.1% increase in the Police Department’s budget from last year.
The city also budgeted $50,000 in the improvements line item for the Streets Department, up from $40,000 last year; the money will go toward planned Veterans Park improvements in 2023.
Ultimately, the City Council voted to approve a 3.6% increase in the general fund budget, resulting in a 9.9% increase in the city’s tax levy, which Rogers discussed at the previous council meeting. This number is down from the 13.3% increase which was adopted in the preliminary budget, which the city had to send in to the county auditor by the end of September. That number in-and-of itself is down remarkably from the original estimated increase, which was over 20%.
Rogers ended the meeting by pointing out the limited costs the city is using to run itself, as well as thanking those who helped shape the budget.
“As you can see [on the slideshow], it costs about $2.44 per person per day to fund our general fund, which works out to $73.44 a month. So think about your utility bill, phone bill, [etc.] and ours is $73.44,” Rogers said. “I say this every year, but I mean it wholeheartedly, I’d like to thank the council, utility board and general fund employees for helping to put this together. Obviously, I couldn’t do it all by myself.”
Property owners in Janesville are likely to see their city property taxes increase with the levy jump, but it depends on the change to individual property values.