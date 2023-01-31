The Jan. 23 meeting for the Janesville City Council was kept abnormally short by City Administrator Clinton Rogers — for a good reason.
“Tonight’s agenda looks a little small on purpose. I think we’ll have a pretty heavy agenda for our Feb. 13 meeting, as well as the one on the 27th, so I thought I’d keep this one short for you all here tonight,” Rogers said.
Still, despite a meeting that only lasted a little over a half an hour, the council held discussions on some pivotal issues for the city going forward. The first of which is the upcoming THC moratorium.
“It does look like the Legislature is looking at legalizing adult use cannabis. Though, it could take two legislative years to do this,” Rogers said, referencing a magazine that the council received talking about these laws. He added that, although the landscape may change with this pending legislation, both City Attorney Jason Moran and the League of Minnesota Cities recommended that the council move forward with putting its THC ordinance in place.
With that, Rogers said that he didn’t want to give too much away at that meeting, but the city was essentially looking to regulate the sale of THC products much in the same way that they regulate the sale of alcohol products, including “licensing, registration and a background check.” Mayor Andrew Arnoldt asked, as with liquor licensing, if the licensing for THC products would take place each year, to which Rogers assured him it would.
Moran and Rogers have already drafted the ordinance that will regulate the sale of THC products, and it will be presented for a first reading to the council and the public at the council’s Feb. 13 meeting. There will be a second reading in March, which will include a public hearing for residents to provide feedback. The council can then make the decision on whether or not to enact the ordinance into city code.
Councilor Melissa Kopachek worried that the licensing the city was looking to put in place might be too restrictive and wanted to make sure they were doing everything they can to encourage new businesses in the city.
“Are we looking at cities with existing open and functioning shops for a sort of parameter for this?” Kopachek asked. “I’d just hate to get this on the floor and then have so many barriers to it that no one wants to come into the city.”
Kopachek referenced the city of Mankato, and specifically the shop Smokes-4-Less, as an example of who they could reach out to, in order to make sure their ordinance wasn’t too restrictive. Rogers said that the current draft of the ordinance was modeled after looking at what many cities around Janesville were doing.
The draft ordinance will be read publicly for the first time at the next Janesville City Council meeting Feb. 13. After that point, the council has the ability to recommend changes and adjustments to the ordinance. Once those changes are approved by the city and the city attorney, the ordinance will be presented for a public hearing at one of the council’s meetings in March. If passed, it will become city law that day.