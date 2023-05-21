A breakdown of how city budgets work was given to the Janesville City Council ahead of its upcoming 2024 tax discussions, set to take place later this summer.
On Monday, May 15, the Janesville City Council held a multi-faceted work session to give a brief overview of a number of topics the city will confront in the coming months. One of those topics discussed was how the city determines its tax rate, and specifically how property taxes play into that.
“City budgets are comprised of three funds,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said. “The first is the general fund budget … the second is an enterprise fund budget … and the final one is a capital reserve budget.”
Rogers explained that the general fund budget funded the programs most people think of when they think of city budgets. This includes things like city departments, as well as potential projects the city would take on that year.
Enterprise funds are funds that create their own revenue, such as utilities and, for Janesville, the golf course. Rogers described the capital reserve budget as a sort of “savings account,” where the city can save money away for bigger projects in the future. The discussion at the work session centered around the general fund budget.
“Expenses are paid through different forms of revenue, such as property taxes and government aid,” Rogers said.
Rogers went on to explain that, on most general fund budgets, there’s an “Ad Valorem” expense. It’s a Latin phrase translating to “according to the value”, and on budgets it’s used to show how much more money the city needs.
“You take your expenses and subtract your revenue, and that’s the ad valorem number. That will be the property taxes, it covers the expenses,” Rogers said.
The process for determining how much you owe in property taxes each year is complicated, and involves some cooperation between the city, county and state. Essentially, Rogers broke down the math showing that a home valued at $200,000 would pay a little over $600 in property taxes for the City of Janesville, not including any special assessments that still need to be paid.
The council thanked Rogers following his presentation, with Councilor Jim Mulcahey commenting he’s “never seen this broken down like this before.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.