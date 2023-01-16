The Janesville City Council kicked off its 2023 by passing a number of items that set up the city for the year to come, but the biggest topic on the agenda, and the one that took the most time to get through, was the presentation of a housing study done by Stantec.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments