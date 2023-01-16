The Janesville City Council kicked off its 2023 by passing a number of items that set up the city for the year to come, but the biggest topic on the agenda, and the one that took the most time to get through, was the presentation of a housing study done by Stantec.
To open the meeting, following the swearing in of the new and re-elected City Council members, the council heard a presentation from Thomas Leighton. Leighton, a senior urban planner with Stantec since 2019, presented the findings of a housing study that Stantec conducted in Janesville toward the end of last year.
Monday’s presentation began with a brief overview of the purpose of the study, and some cursory results.
“The study has two parts. One is analysis, essentially observations about who the community is and what the housing stock looks like,” Leighton said. “The second part is a set of strategies that you can consider that we thought were worthy of meeting the two goals.”
Those goals that Leighton referenced were the initial findings of the study. Leighton said that, across their interviews and studies, they found two consistent needs which were “identified to us again and again.”
First, Leighton said that there is a desire to live in Janesville, citing that it was an attractive community, due in part to its school system and amenities offered.
“But housing is in short supply, and what housing is available is gone quickly and often out of reach, in terms of cost,” Leighton said, explaining that the first need essentially boiled down to simply a need for more houses.
“The second need we heard from businesses and schools was to pay attention to the mix of housing in the community to meet people in all walks of life,” Leighton said.
According to Leighton, local businesses and the school were seeing fewer and fewer people from inside Janesville taking jobs, because what housing was available wasn’t affordable to someone working a retail job or an entry level position with the school.
Leighton then went into the factors that drive development, and how they’ve grown in Janesville in the last decade. He pointed out that, from 2010 to 2020, Janesville has grown by 115 people, from 2,306 in 2010 to 2,421 in 2020. In that same timespan, the population of Waseca has shrunk by 168 people.
“We’ve also seen a huge spike in jobs in that timespan, which is unusual for a community the size of Janesville,” Leighton said, showing a slide that displayed how employment in Janesville went from 443 to 630 in the span of a decade. However, as Leighton pointed out on his next slide, 481 of the 630 people who work in Janesville live outside of the city and commute to work.
Some of the strategies Leighton proposed to increase the tax base of the city, and to increase the number of people who both live and work in Janesville, include focusing on new multi-family developments and rent-controlled housing.
Leighton’s presentation stated that multi-family, or apartment-based, housing can “retain young adult singles and couples in Janesville” and that “it can support local businesses who are trying to attract workers.”
The problem, Leighton said, is that there’s a large discrepancy between the rent you’d want to charge for a new development and the rent the people living in those developments can afford. In an effort to combat this, Leighton suggested solutions, such as a tax abatement program or a form of tax increment financing, where “a portion of the property tax revenue from the developments go to the builders, until the costs are paid and the city starts receiving that money.”
When it comes to “rent restricted” affordable housing, Leighton pointed out that the problem Janesville will see is that the normal means of funding, through low-income housing tax credits, isn’t incredibly feasible for the city.
As a substitute, he suggests that rent restricted units could be negotiated in new apartment developments. Regardless, the benefit of these homes, Leighton points out, is that it may be harder for residents who need these developments, primarily unemployed senior citizens, to stay in the community.
Ultimately, the council made no motion on this study, but thanked Leighton for his time, as the group seemed to receive the study positively and looked to the future when they could implement these findings.
Councilor Melissa Kopachek said she’d be “really sad” if all this work and the time it took to conduct the study went to nothing. Councilor Jim Mulcahey agreed.
“I would expect between now and summer, we’d have a work session to go over this,” Mulcahey said.