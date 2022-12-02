The Janesville City Council handled some key end-of-year issues, while also holding hearings, where they heard about some problems in the community, at its last meeting Nov. 28.
Topics presented at the meeting included a final draft of the city’s 2023 budget and tax levy, an issue surrounding heating in a local rental unit and a local Eagle Scout’s service project.
2023 budget
Cities around the county are beginning their process of finalizing budgets for next year, with Janesville and New Richland taking the first steps at their latest meetings. At their Nov. 28 meeting, Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers presented the final draft of the city’s 2023 budget.
“If you looked at the preliminary budget presented, there was a 13.3% increase in the city’s tax levy,” Rogers said, alluding to the high number presented in a draft budget the city needed to finalize before the end of September. “We updated some things; our insurance numbers came back more favorably than we’d budgeted for, and we were able to bring that number down to 9.9%”
Of course, a drop of just under 4% doesn’t happen without some cuts having to be made. Most notably, the city is reducing the budget for its community development director salary, a position the city is currently looking to fill, from 12 months of salary to nine.
Many line items increased slightly in the 2023 budget, compared to the 2022 budget, most of which can be attributed to inflation or special projects the city is looking to complete in 2023. According to the preliminary budget presented Sept. 12, one of the biggest changes comes in line item 42100-101, which designates a salary/wages for the Police Department.
That expense jumped about 5%, from $270,812 in 2022 to $283,215 in 2023. The jump is attributed to an increase in the cost of living allowance for full-time officers, according to Janesville Police Chief Dave Ulmen.
After Rogers presented the budget draft, it was accepted by the council, with the body still needing to hold a public hearing before officially adopting it — a step it plans to take at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Apartment issues
One of the new business items the council deliberated over was problems with rental units located at 138 N. Main Street, which were discovered during an inspection of the unit.
“The property is a fairly large building on the corner, which consists of commercial renting on the main level and some rental units on the second level,” City Attorney Jason Moran said. “All six units were inspected by [City Building Official] Dan Murphy, and Mr. Murphy found that they do not have sufficient heat, and it’s questionable whether they have any heat.”
According to city ordinance, rental units must be heated to at least 66 degrees Fahrenheit, or else risk being declared “unfit for human occupancy” and be condemned. According to Murphy, while the lower unit has heat, it appears the rental units above that property have none. Another issue with insufficient heating is that pipes may freeze, or even burst, in cold weather; however, Murphy said that, as long as the weather stays above 0 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s not likely to happen.
While the initial resolution presented by Rogers recommended the council revoke the license, Moran said he would “reluctantly” suggest that the council table the decision until its next meeting.
“I spoke with the attorneys for the tenants and the property maintenance company … and it seems like the parties are still trying to work things out and asked that I ask the council to take no action,” Moran said, adding that the attorneys involved asked for two weeks to work out the problem.
After a discussion about how much responsibility the city has — very limited, it was agreed — and what courses of action were present – either revoke or suspend the license — Melissa Kopachek moved to table the discussion until the council's Dec. 12 meeting, with the council voting unanimously in favor.
Other topics
Luke Cahill, member of Eagle Scout Troop 89 in Janesville, presented his service project to the council. The young man plans to pick up used, natural Christmas trees and dispose of them for residents in Janesville’s city limits. He plans to pick up the trees Jan. 7, but he asks that people have the trees, bare of any decorations, put on the curb by Friday, Jan. 6. Kopachek called the project, “fabulous” and thought, “the community will love this.”
The city is still seeking a new community development director.
“We have a lot of boxes we want checked, and it’s hard to find candidates who check all of those boxes,” Kopachek said. The city approved a plan to postpone hiring a new director until after the new year.