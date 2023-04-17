New Janesville Council

Following their meeting on April 10, the Janesville Council took a photo with their newest member, Sarah Johnson [second from right]. (Photo courtesy of the City of Janesville)
Sarah Johnson

Johnson read her oath of office to begin the latest meeting for the Janesville City Council. Johnson will reside in the seat until a special election can take place. (Photo courtesy of the City of Janesville)

In its last meeting, taking place Monday, April 10, the Janesville City Council filled a vacancy on the council and moved forward in its discussion of a classification and compensation study.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

