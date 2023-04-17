In its last meeting, taking place Monday, April 10, the Janesville City Council filled a vacancy on the council and moved forward in its discussion of a classification and compensation study.
The meeting began with Sarah Johnson taking the oath of office as a new City Council member. Johnson was appointed to the council at its March 27 meeting after volunteering to fill the vacancy. She will reside in the seat until the next regular election, taking place in November 2024. At that point, there will be a special election for the seat.
The main item on the April 10 agenda was adopting the parameters that David Drown and Associates (DDA) will use to complete a classification and compensation study for the city.
“Currently, [city] employees are reviewing their job descriptions, and then will be sending it on to their supervisors for review,” City Administrator Clinton Rogers said.
Rogers expanded on what the city has done already to begin this study, saying that the city has formed a committee composed of at least one employee from each department of the city, and they’ve begun working on the benchmarks that the city will compare itself to in the study. Those benchmarks are what was up for a vote at last Monday’s meeting.
“The benchmarks are what the city would use to get wage information. In your packet today, we have benchmarks for the golf course and city departments, but not utilities,” Rogers said.
The purpose of these benchmarks, Rogers explained, was for DDA to take similarly sized cities, and see how Janesville stacks up in terms of the scope of each department’s work, and the wages and salaries offered. Cities often use these studies to become more competitive in the employment market, such as New Richland when they made changes last year based on their study results.
Rogers also explained that there were a few metropolitan cities listed among the benchmarks, which would not be used to suggest new wages in the study, but could be used by the council to see what higher-market cities are doing.
Issues were raised with some of these benchmarks at the meeting, with a few councilors questioning the usefulness of some of the inclusions.
“We are a nine-hole golf course. I really don’t think it’s fair to compare us to 18-hole golf courses. I don’t think it’s advisable,” Councilor Jim Mulcahey said, referring to some of the benchmarks in the golf course section.
Janesville Office Manager Andrea Moen explained that the inclusion of 18-hole golf courses in the benchmarks was due to the dwindling number of municipal-owned golf courses, and that the committee wanted to give DDA enough benchmarks to make a fair comparison.
Concerns were also raised, primarily by Councilor Ivan Maas, about the benchmarks the city would be compared to.
“I would question Cottage Grove and New Hope being included,” Maas said. Maas argued that these cities skew more toward the metropolitan side of the study. However, his concerns weren’t shared by any of his colleagues.
“I think we should just let DDA move forward with this. They crunched the numbers here. I think they know what they’re doing,” Councilor Andy Ahlman said.
Mayor Andrew Arnoldt agreed with Ahlman, saying, “I don’t have any problem including these [cities] in it. … We want [DDA] to have as much information as they can have to give us the best recommendation.”
Ultimately, Ahlman moved to approve the resolution, and move forward with the study using all the included benchmarks. Arnodlt seconded, and the motion passed with a 4-1 vote, with only Maas objecting.