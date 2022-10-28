The revocation of a renter’s license, approval of the new CBA between the police union and the city, and approval of the Police Department’s Q3 report were just a few of the items that the Janesville City Council discussed at its last meeting.
Police CBA
On Monday, the Janesville City Council met at its regular 7 p.m. starting time in City Hall. The majority of the meeting was spent discussing the new collective bargaining agreement between the city of Janesville and the union that represents the police officers in the city.
“There was some back and forth, some negotiation, but the agreement has been run by the personnel committee and they’ve approved it,” City Attorney Jason Moran said. “The union made some proposals that they knew they wouldn’t get … but what you have in front of you is pretty similar to what they have now.”
Of the new changes, the most notable ones came in the form of night shift pay and wage scaling, as well as the official additions of holidays that were already unofficially being recognized by the city.
The increase in pay for officers on the night shift moved from an extra $0.50 an hour to an extra $1.50, which Moran described as “reasonable.” There was also a raise in longevity pay.
“The old longevity pay was ridiculously low,” Moran said, adding the personnel committee agreed that the new wage should be higher. In the new CBA, officers that have been with the Department for 10 years or more will receive an extra $60 a month, which raises to $65 after 13 years, $75 after 16 years and finally up to $90 after 20 years of service.
Also included in the new CBA are two new paid holidays for the department, which Clinton Rogers, Janesville’s city administrator, said that they would be adding to the personnel policy for all employees. Christmas Eve is the first new holiday, with employees receiving a half-day on Dec. 24.
Rogers explained that this was already the unofficial policy for the city, and that this CBA simply put it in writing. The other new holiday added was Black Friday, with employees receiving a full day off on the day after Thanksgiving. Following Moran’s remarks on the CBA, Councilor Andy Ahlman moved to approve the CBA, with Jim Mulcahey seconding. The motion passed unanimously.
Landlord issues
Following the discussion of the CBA, Moran presented a problem that the city has been trying to handle regarding a landlord who the city says is in violation of city ordinances at a property he owns on Main Street.
According to Moran, Gary and Wendy Rhykus, owners of R&R plumbing, have been renting out two apartments in a building on Main Street.
“It’s believed that that property is being used as a rental. We have a city code in place that states if you are renting, background checks have to be done on tenants,” Moran said, adding that, up to the time of the council meeting, no background check has been done on either of the tenants.
An initial letter was sent on August 30, informing the Rhykus’ that they had 15 days to remedy the situation. A second notice was sent on Sept. 21, informing the owners that they still have not completed the background checks, and that tenants had 10 days to complete the check before the city would take action.
On Oct. 5, the Rhykus’ were sent a letter stating that at the Oct. 24 council meeting the council would make a decision on what to do with their license. Gary Rhykus declined to comment on the situation, and did not confirm whether there are tenants in the apartments currently.
This is not the first time that the city has had problems with the Rhykus’. In March, the city sent a letter to the Rhykus’ informing them that they were delinquent on some owed taxes. This issue, according to Administrative Assistant Sara Britton, was resolved without the need for a second letter.
Ultimately, although the city attorney sent the council members a memo suggesting they impose a $300 fine and give the owners until Nov. 1 to become compliant, the Janesville City Council resolved to revoke the license immediately, with the current tenants needing to vacate the property by Dec. 1.
Councilmember John Sprengeler made the motion to revoke, and later addressed his concerns on the tenants and the missing background checks.
“We don’t know who’s in there,” Sprengeler said. “[The tenants being evicted] concerns me, but that falls back on the renter, that’s not our [problem]. All the renter has to do is follow procedure.”
The council voted unanimously to revoke the license.
Q3 Police Report
Police Chief Dave Ulmen gave a report of the calls that the Janesville Police Department received over the third quarter of the year, which runs from July 1 to Sept. 30. Of the 518 calls received, Ulmen noted four burglaries, five thefts and four narcotics calls in the timespan.
He also explained that the department’s budget may be high due to a situation that required “resources that weren’t budgeted for”, referring to the drive-by shooting that took place in July.
The council voted unanimously to accept the police report and thanked Ulmen for the work the Department has done.