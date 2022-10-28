The revocation of a renter’s license, approval of the new CBA between the police union and the city, and approval of the Police Department’s Q3 report were just a few of the items that the Janesville City Council discussed at its last meeting.

Ahlman and Sprengeler

Councilors Andy Ahlman, left, and John Sprengeler at the latest city council meeting, which took place on Monday, Oct. 24. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments