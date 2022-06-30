Summer fun is about to be brought to Janesville, thanks in part to work done by the city council and park board, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Northwood Park, a new park going up in the northwest corner of the city, has been in the works for a while, and the ARPA money is helping put the finishing touches on the plans.
“The property owners of the land donated it to the city for the purpose of building a park, we’ve ordered some equipment and we hope that it’s going to be here in the next month or so,” said Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers. The land was donated by the Oelke family of Janesville, who will also be donating a sign for the new park.
Rogers says that the equipment, which costs about $80,000, has already been paid for.
“So, half of that came from our park board budget this year, and the other half came from a reserve fund for park equipment,” Rogers said. “Basically, for the last few years, anytime the city has had some extra money we’ve set it aside with hopes of improving our park equipment.”
The equipment won’t be the only feature at the new park, and the city council has just approved the use of ARPA funds to fund what will be left.
“We’re hoping then what’s left on the west side will be open for half-court basketball and pickleball, and put that all in that park setting to see how it works out,” said City Councilor James Mulcahey, who is also the Park Board representative. “We’re hoping if there’s any extra money from the rescue plan that perhaps we could pursue those this year yet, or sometime early next spring.”
At their last meeting, the Janesville City Council approved the use of ARPA funds to help finish the work at Northwoods Park.
In 2021, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act to try and help stimulate the state economies that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 193.5 billion was spread across the 50 states and the District of Columbia to aid with recovery, with states receiving different levels of support based on the number of unemployed people in the state in late-2020. According to the Minnesota State Government’s Management and Budget Office, Minnesota received about $2.8 billion, which equals about six percent of the state’s budget according to the PEW Research Center.
What cities did with the money they received was fairly open ended, but Rogers says there were some small restrictions.
“You couldn’t use the funds to pay debt, for instance, or put them in a pension plan for city employees,” Rogers said. “It had to go towards the work of general governance.”
Rogers said the city of Janesville wanted to put the funds to work on things that the community could physically see and enjoy, instead of projects like updating technology at city hall. After the current proposed projects are finished, the city will look into what to do with the excess money, with ideas being to build a dog park or improve city alleyways.
Creating a new park for the residents of Janesville isn’t the only thing that the city is looking to do. They will also be adding a new amphitheater to Veteran’s Park, located just outside of City Hall off of Old Highway 14. Rogers says that the amphitheater, which will cost $21,000, has already been purchased by the city, but there’s some landscaping work that needs to be done.
“We have someone to do the landscaping, and I’m not sure how much that’s going to cost, but we’ve already received a lot of donations helping with that cost. At the end of the day, we may be about $6,000 short, and that’s where the ARPA money would kick in,” Rogers said.
The amphitheater will go in the back corner of the park, where currently a backstop for a baseball field stands. Rogers says that the amphitheater will be similar in shape to a bandshell, and that it can be used for a variety of causes, such as music programs or movies under the stars.
These projects to update the features at Veterans Park and to build Northwoods Park have been overseen by the Janesville Park Board, which is a fairly new board, Rogers explained, having been established in November 2021.
“We have a really good park board,” Rogers said. “They haven’t been around for too long, but have already done a lot of good work and come up with some good ideas.”