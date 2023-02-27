Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which works on the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced plans to relocate its manufacturing operations in Waseca to the company’s West Union, South Carolina facility (also known as Oconee).

Itron will be closing its doors for good in Waseca at the end of 2024. The plan comes as the plant will look to “improve our global supply chain and increase efficiency in our business operations.” (File Photo/southernminn.com)

