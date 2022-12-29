Waseca residents were in for a shock the weekend before Thanksgiving, but it seems that the extent of the damage has been done.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Minnesota DNR began receiving calls about an “unusually high” amount of dead birds on Loon Lake. When Jeanine Vorland, DNR area wildlife supervisor for Owatonna and Waseca, got to the lake, she was shocked at the sight.
“I scanned the lake with binoculars, and I counted around 80-100 dead Canadian Geese and around 20 or so dead mallards,” Vorland said.
The die-off was shocking to many residents, and the sight wasn’t helped by the fact that, due to the ice on the lake being too thin, the DNR wasn’t able to clean up until more than a week later. As a result, still living geese were left gliding between the bodies of birds that had died.
As with any die-off of this size, rumors began to swirl, and some suspected that the bird flu was the culprit. However, Vorland and the DNR sent some of the birds up to the University of Minnesota for testing, and that’s not what the initial results showed.
“Initial results are indicating that it’s aspergillosis,” Vorland said, before explaining that the disease was, essentially, an outbreak of pneumonia in the birds.
“They likely picked it up from eating moldy grain, so we’re going to keep an eye on where in the area they could’ve been feeding, but it’s also possible they ate the grain in a different area and flew here,” Vorland said.
Vorland said that the DNR continued to monitor the lake following the incident, and is continuing to do so currently. In the first week of the die-off, as well as the week following Thanksgiving, Vorland said they counted 120 dead birds, with another “20 or so” dead birds being counted in the first full week of December.
“By the time it was all over, our body count was anywhere from 120 to 140 or so,” Vorland said. “But we know we’re missing some because there were some birds who were just too hard to get to.”
Through the monitoring of the lake, and of the various birds who visited Loon Lake in that time span, Vorland said the DNR was able to locate some moldy grain by the railroad tracks that the birds were feeding on, which was the cause of the aspergillosis. Vorland said the railroad was “cooperating” with removing the moldy material.
Aspergillosis, according to VCA Animal Hospitals, is a fungal infection caused by “microscopic spores” in the Aspergillus family. The spores are often found in soil, moist nesting material and moldy foods and are resistant to disinfectants. The disease causes similar problems in birds that pneumonia causes in humans, however, according to VCA, it isn’t often contagious.
While the disease does attack the respiratory system in birds, Vorland says that it’s still unusual to see a die-off of this scale caused by the bacteria.
“It’s very probable that the weather played a part in this, because you don’t see this kind of mortality with that cause. The severe and uncommon cold snap we had during that time likely played a role,” Vorland said, explaining that the cold mixed with the stress of migration for the birds likely weakened their immune systems before they picked up the disease.
The good news is that, in the last few weeks that the DNR have checked Loon Lake, they haven’t found any notable amount of dead birds. With the railroad removing the moldy grain, and the birds moving to warmer climates for the winter, any risk of another related die-off seems to have been mitigated.
“The good and bad thing with an acute cause like this is that it is something that tends to resolve fairly quickly,” Vorland said. “We’re hoping that it’s all over.”