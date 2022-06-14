Grappling with high inflation, troubling supply chain shortages and rising shipping costs, local grocery stores are getting creative to keep food and other basic household goods as affordable and accessible as possible.
The challenges rapid inflation poses for both grocery stores and customers are clear. The stores traditionally operate at only a small profit margin, particularly in small towns and rural areas, making potential declines in traffic difficult to weather.
For customers, inflation, which has risen faster than paychecks, is forcing penny pinching from the gas pump to the grocery checkout line. In fact, a recent survey from The Harris Poll found the cost of groceries has now overtaken the cost of gas as Americans’s top inflation concern.
By global standards, Americans still spend relatively little of their income on food. In 2020, the average United States consumer spent just 7% of their household budget on food. That’s less than half the share spent by many Europeans, let alone residents of developing nations.
Still, Americans anticipated spending about 15% per month on food in 2022 before the year even started. In subsequent months, Russia’s mismanaged invasion of Ukraine pushed food and fuel costs even higher than could have been foreseen at that time.
Now, with inflation at a 40-year high and prices of basic goods rising even faster, Americans are starting to make adjustments. According to the Harris Poll, many are taking fewer trips to the grocery store, reducing meat consumption, and choosing generic over name brand products.
While consumers hardly have the option to stop buying food, a stronger commitment to frugal spending habits can still pose a significant challenge for grocers. It’s hard on restaurants as well, which recovered some lost ground in 2021 but are still below pre-COVID popularity levels.
Local impact
In order to keep customers coming, local grocery stores have had to strengthen their commitment to cost-cutting measures, so they can pass those savings on to budget-conscious consumers in search of value and affordable prices.
At Fareway Foods, significant integration and strong relationships with vendors, suppliers and farmers has helped to provide value for customers, said Emily Toribio, the company’s Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications, in a statement.
In turn, Toribio said the company has been able to focus those savings on providing regular sales on key items aimed at budget conscious shoppers in Faribault, Owatonna, and at its other store locations, while at the same time maintaining its long-time commitment to high quality.
With locations in Faribault, Owatonna, St. Peter, Mankato and more, Hy-Vee is one of the area’s most prominent grocery store chains. Faribault store manager Brett Gates emphasized that Hy-Vee is carefully analyzing its operations in search of savings and efficiencies to pass onto consumers.
Gates said that Hy-Vee’s employee owned store model has given the chain additional flexibility and agility, enabling it to stay as efficient as possible while keeping quality workers engaged — crucial at a time of workforce shortages throughout the economy.
“It's a challenge for everyone,” he said. “But to be employee-owned means we have the ability to make some changes to try to be competitive and pass those savings on to our customers.”