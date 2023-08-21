Janesville’s resident winery, Indian Island Winery, continued its busy summer and fall of events with the first ever Indian Island Wine Run 5K.

Runners

Over 100 people showed up for Indian Island Winery's first ever Wine Run 5K, taking place at the winery on Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Group 2

From left to right, Shannon Nelemann, Rachel Reese, Alexie Krause and Dan Krause enjoy the sunny Saturday afternoon following the Indian Island Winery Wine Run 5K. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Finish

Runners began and finished at the same spot on the course, before collecting their medals and heading up to the winery. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Wine Tasting

Attendees at the first annual Wine Run 5K got to sample some of Indian Island Winery's homemade wine following the morning run/walk. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Group 1

From left to right, Israel Weyesa, Andres Guerrero and Jacob Schaffer enjoy the perks of the winery following the wine run 5K, which Weyesa and Guerrero ran in. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments