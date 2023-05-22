Vandalism has been a rising problem, not only in Waseca, but all across the county. City councils from Waseca to New Richland have been contemplating what to do to curb these instances, and the Waseca City Council has begun taking steps toward a possible solution.
At its first meeting in May, Waseca City Manager Carl Sonnenberg presented the council with the problem of early vandalism at city parks, and at that meeting, proposed his solution.
“Since the parks have opened, we’ve had three vandalisms,” Sonnenberg said. “I’d like to recommend that the council move forward with getting cameras in [University, Trowbridge, Clear Lake and Northeast Park].”
Sonnenberg mentioned that there are already plans in place for the city to have cameras in these parks by 2024, but with the recent vandalism incidents, Sonnenberg thought it’d be best to fast-track that project.
As a part of a regularly scheduled department check-in during a work session on Tuesday, May 16, Waseca Park Superintendent Brad Dushaw gave a presentation to the council, which focused on vandalism, amongst other topics.
“Over the last few years we’ve seen instances of vandalism increasing,” Dushaw said. “In 2021 we had $8,000 in damages. In 2022 we had $3,000, and while I don’t have a dollar figure for 2023, the restrooms have only been open for about three weeks, and we’ve already had five instances of vandalism.”
Dushaw noted that the dollar figures only showed the financial value of replacing and repairing the materials, and did not reflect the money lost in staff time spent focusing on vandalism. While he didn’t have any specific numbers, Dushaw did note that it can take hours to clean and repair just one instance of vandalism.
Both during and after Dushaw’s presentation, the council asked Dushaw a number of questions, the majority of which focused on the vandalism issue and the utility of putting cameras in the park.
“Will cameras in the park help address the issue of displaced persons setting up residency in Trowbridge park, like they did last year,” Councilor Stacey Schroeder said.
Dushaw said that he felt like it could, and that the cameras could help the police catch both activities that relate to vandalism as well as activities that take place after the parks are closed.
Following Dushaw’s presentation, Councilor Jeremy Conrath stressed the importance of “nipping this in the bud”.
“We need to nip this [vandalism problem] in the bud as soon as possible, even if we need to have signs saying you’re on camera and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Conrath said. “We, as the city, are the victims of this crime. … I don’t care if you don’t like it. I’m tired of 99% of our residents not being able to use our bathrooms, and if it makes [the people who commit vandalism]’s life miserable, good.”
No action was taken, as the conversation happened at a work session where no voting can take place, but the council did reaffirm their earlier indication that they would like to move forward with getting cameras in city parks as soon as possible.
