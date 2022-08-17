A local family is using their loss to try and help other families in similar situations.
Hunter Frank, who split time between Waseca and Medford, was a navy serviceman who died in 2020 while in the line of duty in El Salvador. His cause of death is still unknown.
“I wasn’t ready for it,” Chad Frank said in an earlier interview with the Owatonna People’s Press. Chad is Hunter’s father and a Waseca resident. “It was a very hard day. After that, I had to go pick up his little sister from school, and she knew something was wrong. I didn’t want to tell her, but I had to. That is the hardest job as a parent I’ve ever had to do.”
The death hit the family hard, and a year after, Hunter’s brother, Brandon Flores, decided that he wanted to do something in his honor.
“… I decided to host a memorial motorcycle ride. It was a really impromptu thing. I think I gave everyone a week’s notice,” Flores said. “I didn’t charge anything. I just wanted to see if people would come out.”
Flores said the initial motorcycle ride had a great response, with a lot of people coming out to help honor his brother’s memory. It was after that first ride that Flores decided to make the next memorial event a bigger deal.
“I decided I wanted to do something on a much larger scale. My wife instantly got to work, spearheading most of it. She was pulling in lists and lists of charities for me to look at and donate the proceeds toward,” Flores said.
The result of that work will be the second annual Hunter Alexander Frank Memorial Ride and Benefit Dinner, which will be held at the Waseca American Legion on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. In the end, it was decided that all of the funds will go toward the Wounded Warriors Family Fund.
“I wanted to find a charity that was personal to me …,” Flores said, adding that the WWFS has no connection to the larger Wounded Warriors charity. “They don’t just support the veterans, but also the families of the veterans. It’s something my family could have used when we went through what we did.”
Flores said the benefit will begin with a memorial motorcycle ride, with registration opening at noon. The ride will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will last about four hours.
Riders on the trip will begin at the Waseca American Legion, before going over to Meridian, where Flores and his brother grew up. They’ll ride past their grandparents farm, the church Hunter was baptized in and their family’s home, before going through Owatonna, Faribault, Morristown and Elysian, stopping at each town’s American Legion along the way.
After visiting the legions, the riders will make their way back to Waseca, stopping at Woodville Cemetery, where Hunter is buried, to pay their respects.
After the ride, there will be a benefit spaghetti dinner at the Waseca American Legion beginning at 5:30 p.m, with the doors opening around 5 p.m.
“There are a lot of veterans on the farm that I work on … and they all recommended that I go to the legion in town to see about hosting this event, so that’s really how that got started,” Flores said.
Along with the dinner, the Waseca American Legion will also host a silent auction, and door prizes will be given away throughout the night with attendees’ tickets for the event acting as a raffle ticket.
Flores said that the community support has been “almost overwhelming at times,” mentioning how grateful he has been to everyone who’s stepped up, wanting to help.
One of those people is Mike Parry, Waseca resident and former Waseca city councilor and state representative, who wrote about the benefit in “The Good News,” a magazine which he began around 2008. Parry said he felt that it was important to get the story out and show people that somebody is trying to do good through their loss.
“I think, for me personally, it’s reaching out, and it’s saying, ‘Hey, here’s a family traumatic thing; they’ve lost a serviceman, they’ve lost a brother, they’ve lost a child,” Parry said. “But they’re using the loss of a son, of a brother, as a movement to raise funds, and all the funds go toward helping other veterans in need.”