A local family is using their loss to try and help other families in similar situations.

Service photo

Hunter Alexander Frank lost his life in the line of service at 20 years old. His cause of death is still unknown. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Flores)
Hunter Frank

In memory of Hunter Frank, pictured above, his brother Brandon Flores is hosting a memorial ride and benefit dinner at the Waseca American Legion on September 10. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Flores)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

