One of Waseca County’s longest running traditions will see its next installment on July 4. The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives is a group that goes back over 150 years, and has been running throughout that entire time.
“It goes back to 1862. In June of that year, a new settler to the area had a pair of horses stolen, and a sheriff formed a posse to look through the area and the found the three thieves at a mill in Otisco and they arrested them,” said Scott Roemhildt, the current president of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives. “The trio was able to break out of jail and disappear. It upset the townspeople so much that they formed a group to help the sheriff with this kind of crime.”
While it may seem like a group like this could be at arms with law enforcement, Roemhildt said this wasn’t the case and when the group initially formed in 1864, the sheriff at the time wasn’t just supportive of the group, but became one of their original members.
“In this era, the forward march of settlement often advanced more rapidly than the development of effective government. Citizen protection organizations such as the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives were common, and hundreds of them sprang up across the country in the mid 1800s,” reads a press release from the organization.
Roemhildt said the crime of stealing horses was common in the mid-1800’s, and had roots in the Civil War.
“Southern states were short on resources in the war, so horses would be stolen by southern soldiers and brought back to the south throughout the 1860’s,” Roemhildt said. “Horse theft would be a big problem for the next 20 or so years.”
Once the Civil War and reconstruction period began to settle, horse theft died down. The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives stayed active, however, and continued to meet and discuss business.
“In the early days of the formation the group met monthly, but as horse theft became less of an issue they began to meet quarterly and, starting in 1880, they only met once a year,” Roemhildt said.
Despite the horse theft recession, the group stayed active until the 1950’s, assisting residents whenever they had livestock such as chickens, hogs or — of course — horses stolen. They now serve as a mostly ceremonial group, and they’ve turned their yearly meeting into a community event.
“I feel it’s important because it serves as a good reminder of the past for the present,” said Leslie Wells, the vice president of the Horse Thief Detectives. “I really enjoy this event and I look forward to it … it’s good friendship and a good time together.”
The July 4 meeting will be held at Northeast Park, and will be the 158th iteration of the event. Meetings have been held every year since the organization’s inception, including in 2020 and 2021 which saw a reduced-scale meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roemhildt said there will be a noon potluck lunch, but that people are also welcome to bring their own meals if they feel more comfortable doing o.
“There will be a business meeting that follows where we induct new members, and then we’ll have family games that would’ve been available in the 1800’s,” Roemhildt added.
The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives is one of the oldest groups of its kind in the country, and it is the oldest ongoing group west of the Mississippi. Since their formation in 1864, the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives are proud that not a single horse of a member has been stolen and not recovered. For anyone interested, memberships will be on sale at the event at just $3 for a lifetime membership, or $5 with stickers included. The group currently has over 3,000 members across all 50 states and 13 countries, and while the group’s function is mostly ceremonial at this point, Wells says that the group is always at the ready.
“If something should come up at this meeting and we are needed, we’re set up and ready to go,” Wells said.