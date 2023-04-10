A new lease on life for one of Waseca’s historic buildings has offered a fun opportunity for a new gathering space in the city.
Grace Lutheran Church, a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America synod, can trace its roots back to 1891 to a church called the Waseca Norwegian Lutheran Church.
“It’s a wonderful story. It used to be an episcopalian church, but their membership was declining, and the lutheran church in the community was growing, so they actually swapped buildings,” Senior Pastor Jillene Gallatin said, adding that the swap took place in 1938.
For almost 70 years, the church used the original sanctuary hall that came with the building, but due to growing membership, the church built a new sanctuary around 20 years ago. The former place of worship then became known as “the chapel” among the church’s membership. However, the age and historicity of the building began catching up to it.
“The roof was made of slate, which was heavy and was causing the walls to bow because of time and pressure,” Gallatin said. “It was becoming dangerous.”
So the church hired Randy Dinsmore with Goodrich Construction to renovate and rebuild the chapel.
“They did a wonderful job,” Gallatin said. “There were these big lifts, which supported the roof and put up the ceiling, and there were these machines called kickers, which pushed the walls back into place.”
Gallatin said that, along with making the new roof out of lighter materials, Goodrich also added support beams to the ceiling to keep the walls in place. And now, after five months of the project, the new chapel opened up to residents earlier this year.
Since the area is no longer used for services, except for special occasions, such as a special Good Friday service last week, Gallatin and Grace Lutheran Church decided that they wanted to turn the portion of the building into a community gathering space.
“We’re going to continue to add A/V equipment and have this as a used space,” Gallatin said. “We hope to have family events, graduations, concerts, book clubs, really all kinds of different events in this space.”
Gallatin said that, while the space is complete and ready for use, the church still hopes to add various amenities to it over the coming months to make it more attractive to the community.
“We want to host all kinds of different groups and to have large gatherings separate from worship,” Gallatin said. “We’ve been in conversation with a lot of different community leaders … and have invited them all to use this space.”
Gallatin said that the reason for the new space, and for opening it up to the community writ large, instead of keeping it confined to the congregation, was to encourage people in Waseca to unite and to provide them with a space to do exactly that.
“We love meeting new people and hosting groups,” Gallatin. “We just want this to be a place where the community can come together.”