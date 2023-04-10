A new lease on life for one of Waseca’s historic buildings has offered a fun opportunity for a new gathering space in the city.

Grace Lutheran Church

At left: Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca recently opened up their chapel to the community after five months of renovations.
Chapel view

Some of the recent renovations to Grace Lutheran Church’s chapel included reconstructing the roof and setting the walls back into place. (Ethan Becker photos/southernminn.com)
Floor view

At right: Pastor Jillene Gallatin said that the new space won’t often be used for services, except for on special occasions such as Good Friday.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments