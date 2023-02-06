Schools across the state are gearing up to get students excited for reading, and the schools in Waseca are no exception. February is “I Love to Read” month in Minnesota, and many elementary and high schools put on events throughout the month to help kids get into reading as a daily habit.
“I Love to Read month is where we really try to focus on reading in all places. We want reading to be a lifelong habit, so students aren’t just reading from September to May but are reading all year long,” Hartley Elementary Librarian Gwen Krueger said.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Hartley welcomed in author David LaRochelle; a local author who currently lives in White Bear Lake., as one of their events to get kids excited about reading. Krueger said that visits like these can be really beneficial for students not only to get them wanting to read more, but also for getting them excited about writing.
“Author visits really help students see that anybody can try and follow their dreams and find success,” Krueger said. “The students were getting really excited to have [David] visit and come to us and learn more about him.”
From his perspective, LaRochelle said that he enjoys seeing the excitement and enthusiasm on students’ faces every time he comes to do an author visit.
“It’s such a treat to see kids so enthusiastic about reading. Gwen really does a good job getting them ready for my visit, with the kids knowing my stories and having seen my website,” LaRochelle said. “The kids just get so excited about what’s going on.”
Outside of seeing the excitement over his visit, LaRochelle also appreciates the goal of I Love the Read month in the schools, saying that, as an author, he knows how critical and important reading is.
LaRochelle’s visit to the student’s began with him talking to them about how he writes stories, and creating a fun little story for them to follow along. He then brought out puppets, which were used at a puppet show festival when an artist put on a rendition of his book “The Best Pet of All”. LaRochelle ended his presentation by talking about all of the times he’s been rejected, showing his nearly 200 rejection letters, before finishing by taking the students through one of his “rejected stories”, which turned out to be a humorous tale about the start of fast food restaurants such as Dairy Queen and KFC.
Along with an author visit, last Wednesday was also “Reading Brightens Your World” day at Hartley, with the students being encouraged to find their favorite pair of sunglasses and wear them throughout the day at school.
The month will feature other cool dress up day options, such as a day to dress up in the color of your favorite ice cream flavor, and will end with a fun event for classes that complete a number of reading challenges throughout the month.
“We have some class challenges. There are 20 of them, and classes who complete 15 or more will be invited to the ultimate event, which is a human sundae,” Krueger said, explaining that a surprise staff member has agreed to be covered in ice cream toppings, and that the classes who meet their challenges are invited to watch.
“Some of the challenges include reading a book published in the same year as your teacher was born, finding a book written about another country or reading a nonfiction book,” Kruger said. “There are a number of different challenges aimed at exposing a kid to a new genre so they could maybe find a new favorite.”