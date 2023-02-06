Schools across the state are gearing up to get students excited for reading, and the schools in Waseca are no exception. February is “I Love to Read” month in Minnesota, and many elementary and high schools put on events throughout the month to help kids get into reading as a daily habit.

Author Visit 1

David LaRochelle’s visit included a Q&A portion where students could ask the author questions surrounding his work and where he gets his inspiration. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Author visit 3

David LaRochelle displays a puppet to the class based on the characters in his book “The Best Pet of All”. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Author visit 2

David LaRochelle presented a story to the Hartley kindergarten class about the dangers of given a puppy a book. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

