A new business in Waseca aims to bring family and friends together through a growing entertainment medium: video games.
The Good Game Gaming Center, owned by husband and wife duo John Berg and Michelle Feeley, opened in Waseca Sept. 14, and from go offered a wide variety of gaming options to its new customers. The store is located in the mall next to Pizza Ranch.
“This idea came from just seeing that this is a thing kids do; kids play video games,” Berg said. “It’s a place where people can come together with their friends and play games in a fun and safe environment.”
Good Game Gaming Center holds a number of options when it comes to gaming; from XBox to PlayStation to Nintendo to computers. The store is also decked out with RGB lights that run along the ceiling, and Berg said that, at night, people are always asking him to turn the store lights off and just light the store with the RGB lights.
Berg said the path for opening his business was laid out after winning Waseca’s first ever New Business Challenge in October of 2021. After winning the challenge, Berg said the process for opening took about a year, with the Gaming Center holding an open house to celebrate its opening in the middle of September.
The idea for the gaming center came to Berg, he said, after seeing the shifting landscape with how people are treating video games.
“Colleges are giving scholarships for gaming. It’s a growing industry,” Berg said. “Pro gaming is rivaling basketball and hockey in terms of revenue. I just thought, ‘How do you get involved in that?’”
Good Game Gaming Center is open from 3:30-11 p.m. during the week, and has prices that are aimed at encouraging people to play together, which Berg said is the hope he had for when his business began.
“We really hope that the idea is that families will start to game together here,” Berg said, adding that family togetherness is important to him, because he has a big family.
“There’s nothing for teens or families to do in Waseca,” Berg added. “You can go out to eat, but what is there for entertainment purposes for teens or families.”
Berg said that, with most of the places that could offer entertainment for families in Waseca closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, he hopes that people will see that the gaming center is a good place to come together and spend time during the week.
“The first few weeks have been good. We’re going through our growing pains, but I’m happy to say we’re prepared to weather the storm,” Berg said, adding that, as a business, you have to be prepared to not be as financially successful in the first few weeks as you hope to be.
“Every day, there’s more people coming in. … We’re just trying to see what the customers want and move on from there,” he added. According to their Facebook page, Good Game Gaming Center hit a record for number of people in the store at once on Oct. 2.
According to Berg, the target market for Good Game Gaming Center is teens, aged 13-19, but he said there have also been quite a few children coming in with their parents, the youngest of which at around 8 years old.
The response from the community seems to have been a positive one, with interest continuing to grow. Berg said the coolest thing for him, is seeing the reactions that kids have, and giving people new experiences.
“People are surprised when they come in here … parents can get their living rooms, because this is a safe environment where people are happy. I had a kid come in here and say he felt like it was his birthday just being in here,” Berg said. “There were these teens in here earlier, just laughing and having a good time, and I asked if they’d ever gamed like this before, and they said ‘No.’”