A hotly contested debate between the City Council and some of Waseca’s residents will be put on hold until January 2023.

James Arentson

James Arentson, an architecht with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, presents the non-profits plan to residents gathered at the Tuesday work session. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Deb Dobberstein

Deb Dobberstein was concerned about the access points to the Gaiter Lake development, as well as who would maintain the green space surrounding the lots. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Council meeting

A work session was held before the Tuesday city council meeting where residents were able to voice their concerns surrounding the SWMHP development project. (Ethan Becker/southerminn.com)
Gary Dobberstein

Gary Dobberstein shared his concerns at the work session, which included the circular layout of the development and the limited access points. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

