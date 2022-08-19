A hotly contested debate between the City Council and some of Waseca’s residents will be put on hold until January 2023.
The ongoing discussion revolving around development at the property surrounding Gaiter Lake reached its furthest point yet, with the council bringing in Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership for a public work session at its Aug. 16 meeting. After long conversations at that meeting, Councilor Mark Christensen motioned to table the discussion until January, which was passed unanimously.
The history
According to City Manager Lee Mattson, thoughts on what to do with the land began in 2017 or 2018, with the city initially looking at the site to be used for stormwater retention to help with flooding in the area. However, he said the council looked into it and decided the estimated $15 million bill for that project would be too high for what would have “minimal impact” on flooding in the area.
“At that point, the council wanted to start looking toward development. The city owns the land, and there was a potential for our tax revenue base to grow,” Mattson said.
After a number of proposed designs and requests for proposals were sent out, the city approved Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to come in and help with the design of the development. Its proposal was approved in 2021; it was the only company to respond to the council’s RFP.
The controversy
“Development is always controversial, by its very nature,” Mattson said. “But we need to find a way to incorporate community input and figure out the best way to move forward.”
The controversy surrounding the Gaiter Lake development was nearly instant, as SWMHP’s initial plan for development didn’t match with what the community wanted. In October 2021, SWMHP held an open house, where community members could come in and give their input on what type and style of housing they wanted to see.
In an interview with the County News at the time, he described the feedback as “mixed,” saying, “Just about everybody was in agreement with the housing study report that there is a great need for housing development,” while adding that there were “some who wanted the agricultural field to be there forever” and never be developed.
Some residents were concerned that SWMHP was planning on building multi-family homes and low-income housing in the area, but that was never officially a part of the plan. Rather, it was an idea the city had suggested based on an outdated housing study.
Deb Dobberstein, a resident in the Gaiter Lake neighborhood, spoke to the council on behalf of the community a week after that October open house, saying that they “don’t want the field developed” and expressing her concerns that Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership would get a plan approved with the city and then, “slip in an apartment building or [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] HUD-type building after the fact, without anybody being able to do anything about it.”
Both Mayor Roy Srp and then-Councilor Ted Conrath assured Dobberstein that SWMHP would not be able to do anything like that, with Srp saying, “There is nothing that is going to get ‘slipped in’ out there.”
At the time, Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership hoped to have a final plan approved by 2022. However, it quickly became apparent that there was more work to be done in the design and planning phase, and they readjusted their timeline.
Uncertainty remains
At a work session before the council meeting Tuesday, SWMHP presented its plan and timeline. The end result would see development on 68 properties be completed around 2025.
The plan still didn’t sit right with many residents.
“Our first choice would be no development, but if the city needs lots, let’s do it right. Let’s do it orderly. Not in some crazy circles,” said Gary Dobberstein, referencing Southwest’s current plan to build with winding streets and a circular layout, instead of a more traditional grid-style development.
The Dobbersteins were also concerned about the cost of the project.
“Mankato just did an estimate on developing their park, and they said it would cost around $6 million, but the lowest bid they got was $8 million,” Gary Dobberstein said. He was referring to plans to upgrade Tourtellotte Park in Mankato, which had bids come back higher than expected. “[The City Council] says it will cost around $3.5 million. But who's to say that won’t become $4-5 million?”
Another point of contention with the current plan is that, for most of the development period, there would only be one road leading in and out of the area.
“Rachel, who owns the house that road is next to, was very upset. We’re afraid she’ll move,” Deb Dobberstein said. The owner of the house that is right next to the only road in did speak to the council and SWMHP at the Tuesday work session, and she voiced her frustration with the current layout.
For SWMHP’s part, they say that the current plan is designed the way it is to both keep costs down for the city, as well as to come into compliance with the strict DNR building codes governing the area.
Michelle Oswald, another resident from the area, stated at the work session that SWMHP shouldn’t be “cramming” all the houses together in the name of saving money.
As far as why the city chose that area to develop specifically, Mattson had a straight response.
“The city owns the land,” Mattson said, adding that the property south of Pondview was the only place the city could actually facilitate development. “We’re also looking into development out west, but at this point, none of the owners were interested in selling their land, or the deals died in the early negotiation stage. … The City Council doesn’t want to get into the business of making people sell their land for development.”
For now, any plans for development will be put on hold, as the council’s decision to table until January means that they won’t be making a decision on how to proceed with development anytime soon. Deb Dobberstein mentioned that she was content with the decision to postpone any discussion surrounding the development, but also said that they’d be at, “a lot of City Council meetings come January.”