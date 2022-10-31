Last Thursday, members of the Waseca Fire Department and Waseca Fire Relief Association stepped up to raise funds for a friend and former co-worker who experienced tragedy.

Mulcahy Benefit

The Waseca Fire Relief Association put on a benefit to support former Waseca firefighter Gary Mulcahy, whose wife died in a fatal house fire in September. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Burger Fry

The Waseca Fire Relief Association ended up selling around 560 burgers to residents who came by and supported the Gary Mulcahy benefit. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fryers

The Waseca Fire Department used the Mulcahy benefit to test out their new fryers that they'll use for their fundraisers going forward. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

