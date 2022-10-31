Last Thursday, members of the Waseca Fire Department and Waseca Fire Relief Association stepped up to raise funds for a friend and former co-worker who experienced tragedy.
In late September, the Waseca Fire Department was called out to a structure fire with a resident trapped inside. That fire turned out to be at the house of Gary Mulcahy, a former firefighter for 23 years with the city of Waseca, with his wife Deb being the one trapped inside. Deb was killed in the fire.
“The good part of any call, if there is a good part, is that when that pager goes off, you can’t really think that fast to go ‘Oh, that’s his house’,” Brain Voss said. “But when you get there and realize whose [house] it is, it becomes more difficult.”
Voss has worked with the Waseca Fire Department for 26 years, now being one of their assistant chiefs, and has been the president of the Waseca Fire Relief association for around 13 years.
Unfortunately, despite the firefighters' best efforts, Deb could not be rescued. Along with the death, much of Mulcahy’s house was wrecked, with the Fire Department receiving calls that the house was still smoldering the next morning.
With the whole Department struggling with the loss, an idea to help raise funds for Mulcahy was soon born.
“We just got these new fryers for the other fundraisers we do,” Voss said. “One of the guys in the Department said we should test the new fryers by doing something for Gary, and we all thought it was a great idea.”
With that, as well as Mulcahy’s approval, the Waseca Fire Relief Association stepped up to run the fundraiser. The association is a nonprofit organization not affiliated with the Fire Department; it was set up to manage the funds the Department gets from the state for retired firefighters.
Voss said most departments with paid on-call firefighters have a relief association.
As soon as the plan was set in place, the relief association made tight plans for the fundraiser, which would be a burger fry to take place alongside the Treats on the Street event hosted by the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, 4-Seasons Apparel and More and Ultra Beach Waseca. Attendees would pay $10 and get a container with a burger and fries that they could take to go. All of the proceeds would go to Mulcahy.
“Everything is going to Gary,” Voss said. “We’re going to foot the bill through the relief association so that we can make sure that every dime goes to Gary.”
The fundraiser, according to many in the Department, wasn’t just helping a community member who’d suffered from a tragedy; it was also helping someone so beloved by the Department, who had given everything he had to it.
“Gary’s a great guy, a hard worker. I don’t think he ever slows down,” Voss said, adding that if Mulcahy, who works as a mechanic with Conagra Brands, wasn’t at work, he was ready to spend all his time on call. “If that pager went off, and he wasn’t at work, he’d be at the fire call. He was a really dedicated guy.”
Joe Fliflet, a captain at the Fire Department and someone who also worked with Mulcahy, agreed.
“Gary was one of the most amazing employees this department has had. He always gave 100 percent, he was always here and highly engaged,” Fliflet said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back; he’s just an amazing guy in general.”
The relief association expected to sell around 500 burgers, and in the end, Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said they sold around 560 burgers, raising around $10,000 for Mulcahy in the process. Even then, for many at the Department, making sure Gary gets the help he needs is the real reward for an event like this.
“It was a tragedy, and it affected all of us,” Fliflet said. “To be able to give something back like this is amazing.”