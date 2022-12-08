...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, along I-90. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts
possible near the Iowa border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
spotlight
Freeway standoff with kidnapping suspect ends peacefully
A former Waseca woman had a standoff with law enforcement after she allegedly kidnapped her son. The standoff on I-35 in northern Rice County Dec. 6 ended without incident, and the child was returned to a foster home, according to a news release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, lost custody of the boy on Dec. 2 and no longer have a permanent residence, according to court documents.
She allegedly entered the boy's foster home in Mankato without permission and took her son. A witness said Plunkett yelled at the boy as she took him away, according to a court complaint. Around 11:15 p.m., Lonsdale police officers spotted the woman's vehicle going northbound on I-35.
Several law enforcement agencies responded and stopped the vehicle on the highway near the Rice County and Scott County border.
The woman would not get out of the vehicle and officers tried to negotiate with her for over an hour, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Plunkett was taken into custody a little before 1:30 a.m. and was taken to the Blue Earth County Jail. She was charged Thursday with felonies for burglary and deprivation of custodial rights.
"Law enforcement and involved agencies demonstrated teamwork and compassion throughout this incident," Rice County Sheriff Sgt. Paul Laroche said in a statement. "They also displayed patience and great tactics to safely resolve this incident."