Phil Blattenberger describes his child self as “almost a sort of nomad."
Most children of military parents are. His early years saw him journey from Maryland, where he was born, to Colorado to New York and, for a few years of his childhood, to Waseca. And though he may not have spent his entire life or childhood in Waseca, some of his core memories reside there.
The journeys of his childhood seemingly developed a creative mind, and now, Blattenberger has a perfect outlet: the big screen. His newest movie, "Condor's Nest" hit limited theaters across the country Jan. 27.
Early life and career
“I grew up all over the United States as a kid but spent a significant amount of time in southern Minnesota, specifically in Waseca,” Blattenberg said. “I have a lot of memories as a kid, running back and forth between Waseca, Owatonna and Mankato … I would play around Loon Lake in Waseca and just all of those little lakes and cornfields and everything around. A lot of really great memories of the place for sure. [I had] kind of the classic small town American upbringing.”
In 2001, Blattenberger and his parents moved to North Carolina, and he realized that this time he was about ready to stop roaming all over the country.
“The precedent was set for this almost nomadic lifestyle when I was a kid, and then I ended up here in North Carolina in 2001. … I was most of the way through high school … and by that point, I’d just had enough,” Blattenberger said. “When high school ended, I went to college here in North Carolina, and I just stuck around.”
Blattenberger studied anthropology in college and spent a significant amount of time studying how the Vietnam War was told by the Vietnamese. These studies led him to begin to develop a script for an idea for a movie, which would lay the groundwork for a filmmaking career.
“I was geared up to teach college for a career. I had a teaching post lined up at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and that post got delayed by a semester, as fate would have it,” Blattenberger said.
That's when he decided to take his screenplay and just make the movie himself.
“I went to a buddy who studied acting in school and said that we should make this screenplay that’s set in Vietnam, just shoot it over the summer, submit it to some festivals and then go back to our day jobs,” Blattenberger said.
That plan didn’t happen exactly how Blattenberger planned it, but only because the film grew unexpectedly as they were making it. Blattenberger said that “thousands of people” auditioned for the film, and they got some money invested in it and were able to shoot it in Cambodia. Eventually, the film got enough press and publicity that Sony picked it up for worldwide distribution.
The film Blattenberger would end up making is called Point Man, the first American Vietnam War film to be shot in Vietnam. Despite its low budget and relatively unheralded cast, the movie still received critical acclaim, with a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score, and many reviews praising the talent of the cast.
“Cast performances are well acted throughout … The performances are also what pave the way in keeping the film as gripping as it is,” The Film Combat Syndicate wrote in its review.
Condor's Nest
"Point Man" led to Blattenberger continuing in his filmmaking career. And his latest movie, "Condor’s Nest," came out on Jan. 27. The film is about the hunt for Nazis in South America, taking place a decade after the end of World War II. The idea behind the movie was enticing to Blattenberger from the jump.
“It’s kind of an underdone area, right. I mean, Nazis in South America; it’s such a catchy hook," he said sarcastically. "But the "Boys in Brazil" came out in the 80s, and there was "Operation Finale" … that came out a couple of years ago. Other than that, it’s mostly an untouched area."
With the combined benefits of being able to tell an untold story, as well as being able to dive into his love for history and war films, the premise was too sweet for Blattenberger to pass.
“I was a nerd growing up. I always had my nose buried in a book while other kids were outside doing stuff, and I grew obsessed with World War II,” Blattenberger said. “So this was a fun opportunity for me to fulfill my nine-year-old dreams. … I got to build a full-scale B17 Bomber in a field, I grew up building 132 Ravel Scale models of these planes and now I got to build one in a field.”
And while the cast of "Point Man" was relatively unheralded, "Condor’s Nest" features some names and faces that most audiences will recognize. Blattenberger points to working with them as one of the highlights of the filming process.
Arnold Vosloo worked with Brendan Fraser, playing the antagonist in "The Mummy" from 1999. Michael Ironside, meanwhile, has played a long line of antagonists and other passionately portrayed characters over several decades, including in "Top Gun," "Total Recall" and more.
“Arnold Vosloo is our lead villain, taking on the role of Colonel Martin Bach, who's this sort of irredeemable German colonel who plays the antagonist throughout the film. You know, working with him was a rush. I grew up idolizing "The Mummy" series and to actually be able to get to work with the guy … [he] brought an unbelievable gravitas to the role was really fun to work with,” Blattenberger said. “Michael Ironside, he plays a … Russian spy during this. And of course, he was Tom Cruise's flight instructor and the original Top Gun … so you're stacking this movie with just absolute legends.”
And while the movie business will always keep him busy — Blattenberger said he’s already working on his next project — he hopes to be able to make it back up to Minnesota and his old stomping grounds one day.
“It's funny, I've been back to most of the places I’ve lived. … Minnesota is the actual one and only place I've not been back to. So it's very high on the list of places I've got to get back up to and go kind of explore the old digs,” Blattenberger said. “But I get to choose when the snow is gone and then come back down here. But you know, talk about great memories as a kid, what a place to grow up. It was truly great and something special.”