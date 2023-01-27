Blattenberger

Phil Blattenberger, left, lights a cigarette for an actor during the filming of his debut film, "Point Man." (Photo Courtesy of Phil Blattenberger)

Phil Blattenberger describes his child self as “almost a sort of nomad."

Condor's Nest Two

Phil Blattenberger's latest film, "Condor's Nest," opened on Jan. 27 in theaters across the country. (Photo Courtesy of Saban Films)
Condor's Nest One

After the success of his first film, Point Man, Phil Blattenberger continued with filmmaking. His latest film, "Condor's Nest," was picked up for distribution by Paramount Pictures. (Photo Courtesy of Saban Films)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments