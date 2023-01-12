A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in prison, convicted of wire fraud through his locally owned travel agency in a federal case.
Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46, was sentenced Wednesday in United States District Court to 24 months in prison to wire fraud, a federal crime.
Court documents state from August 2016 to January 2019, Schumacher owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC, a Waseca-based travel agency located on Seventh Avenue SE. He also owned and operated Vacation Agent Nation, LLP, also Waseca-based.
Through his businesses, Schumacher purported to provide host travel services to independent travel agents throughout the country in exchange for a monthly fee. Schumacher represented that his host travel business was a reliable and profitable means for his fee-paying travel agents to receive higher commission rates from travel industry suppliers — such as airlines, resorts and cruise companies — than if the individual travel agents booked their customers' travel arrangements.
Pursuant to service agreements that Schumacher entered into with travel agents, Schumacher claimed to receive and collect on behalf of travel agents commissions payments from travel industry suppliers and to distribute those commission payments to the various travel agents who booked the travel and earned the commissions.
An FBI investigation shows Schumacher misappropriated commissions payments meant for travel agents for his own personal use, benefiting at least $484,000 owed to individual agents from travel suppliers.
According to court records, after customers booked their travel arrangements with travel agents, the travel suppliers provided Schumacher with the commissions payments due to respective independent agents who booked the travel. However, as a part of Schumacher's scheme to obtain and retain travel agents' money for himself without their knowledge or consent, Schumacher routinely provided his travel agents with materially false and fraudulent information. The report shows Schumacher lied to travel agents that their commission money would be paid to them, but he kept all the victims' money or, in other instances despite refund requests, he provided some victims with commissions payments that were late, incomplete or both.
According to court documents, Schumacher defrauded at least 36 travel agents nationwide of their primary income source. Schumacher deposited at least $160,000 in victims' funds to his personal account, which he used for personal travel expenses, cash withdrawals, retail purchases, car payments, credit card bills, entertainment tickets and loan payments. He also withdrew thousands of dollars in cash and spent at least $150,000 in victims' money on his own travel expenses, including travel to Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and multiple European countries.
In a filing written by the U.S. Attorney's Office prior to sentencing, it stated Schumacher marketed his Travel Troops company with his own claimed experience as a soldier for six years in the United States Army, creating a logo with dog tags and the motto "No Agent Left Behind." The investigation revealed Schumacher never served in the Army.
On June 30, 2021, Schumacher pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, after being first charged with the crime in December 2020. He was sentenced Wednesday by Senior Judge Ann D. Montgomery. The judge ordered Schumacher pay restitution of nearly $480,000. Upon his release from prison, he will be under court supervision for three more years.