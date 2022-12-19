FM BANK, the second oldest family-owned community bank in Minnesota, has applied to move its bank charter from Granite Falls, MN to Waseca and open a new full-service bank location in downtown Waseca, pending regulatory approval.
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
FM BANK, the second oldest family-owned community bank in Minnesota, has applied to move its bank charter from Granite Falls, MN to Waseca and open a new full-service bank location in downtown Waseca, pending regulatory approval.
FM BANK, originally chartered in 1878, has a long-standing history and knowledge of agricultural financing. FM BANK will provide an alternative resource to farmers in the area, in addition to small businesses and consumers for loans and deposits.
The name FM BANK is a salute to their history which began as Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Clarkfield (MN), commonly referred to as FM. While the F in the name is intended to be seen as focusing on Agriculture (F as in Farmers) and the M as focusing on local community businesses (M as in Merchants), it can also be seen more broadly considering the many consumer products offered such as home loans and consumer accounts.
Jon Butler, who will lead the bank locally as president, also has a long history in banking, agriculture, and the local community. He grew up on a crop farm in rural Blooming Prairie and is now an 18-year banking veteran, 10 of which are with FM BANK.
Jon has been a resident of Waseca, his wife’s hometown, for the last six years while he commuted to other FM BANK locations in Minnesota. He and his wife Lyric (Nelson) have two sons and enjoy local youth sporting events as well as outdoor activities the community has to offer.
When asked about what makes FM BANK different, Butler commented “We’ve always taken pride in a few key service areas: our commitment to the communities we serve, our ability to make local decisions, and our understanding of agriculture and business. These values are what drive our consistency — In any business or agricultural environment with economic cycles, it’s important to have a consistent bank that doesn’t waver in the ups or downs. Besides having a consistent, local touch, we offer a suite of products customers expect from larger banks — cash management, mobile banking, online banking with bill pay — but we offer these along with responsiveness and service of a smaller bank,” said Butler.
The bank currently enjoys serving the communities and surrounding areas of Granite Falls, Clarkfield, Olivia, and Fergus Falls. They have done so for many years, and look forward to doing the same in Waseca. “And even though we’ll be new to town, with the support of our other bank locations, we’ll have the ability to help finance very sizable projects and operations in this area” added Butler.
The bank will operate at the former Wells Fargo location at 220 E. Elm Ave. in Waseca and anticipates opening summer 2023 after an interior remodel of the building is complete.
More information can be found about the bank by visiting mybankfm.com.
