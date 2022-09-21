Editor's Note

The majority of this article comes from a piece published in the Aug. 24 edition of the Waseca County News. It has been updated to include the new name of the bank as well as include comments from Bernie Gaytko about the name change.

Keen name change

First National Bank of Waseca changed their name on Tuesday to Keen Bank, in order to separate themselves from the pack of First National Banks, according to Bank President Bernie Gaytko. (Photo courtesy of Keen Bank)

Major changes are coming to an institution in Waseca that can trace its origins back almost 150 years. First National Bank of Waseca has begun a major rebranding project, the crown of which will see the bank change monikers.

Gaytko

Gaytko
Remodeling

A remodeling project is just one of the parts of the rebrand First National Bank of Waseca is undergoing, with the planned finish date being September 24. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News.

