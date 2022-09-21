First National Bank of Waseca changed their name on Tuesday to Keen Bank, in order to separate themselves from the pack of First National Banks, according to Bank President Bernie Gaytko. (Photo courtesy of Keen Bank)
The majority of this article comes from a piece published in the Aug. 24 edition of the Waseca County News. It has been updated to include the new name of the bank as well as include comments from Bernie Gaytko about the name change.
Major changes are coming to an institution in Waseca that can trace its origins back almost 150 years. First National Bank of Waseca has begun a major rebranding project, the crown of which will see the bank change monikers.
The bank, which has operated under the name of First National Bank of Waseca since 1903, changed its name to Keen Bank, unveiling the new name on Tuesday morning.
“When we pitched this new name to the board of directors, they all got really excited, and they voted to approve it unanimously very quickly,” Bernie Gaytko said.
Gaytko is the president and chief executive officer of First National Bank of Waseca, and he added that part of the reason for changing the bank’s name was to make the bank’s roots more clear.
“It’s been important for us to separate ourselves from the pack of First National Bank’s out there. People come in and think we’re part of a big bank … and we’re just a branch of First National Bank. … And we just get lost in the mix of being a branch of a big bank,” Gaytko said. “I want to show people that we are a small, community-owned bank and to separate ourselves with a name we can own and that represents who we truly are.”
The bank’s origins can be traced back to 1874, when C. Harden and Sons opened the Bank of Waseca. Throughout the years, the name changed with different mergers and owners, but in 1903, with a charter to start a first national bank, the name was changed to First National Bank of Waseca and has stayed that way ever since.
The Waseca bank hopes that the name change will get the local community excited, as well as give the other communities where they have offices a chance to recognize their own local bank. With locations in Ellendale and Hope, as well as Waseca, Gaytko said the change to Keen Bank will apply to all offices where First National Bank of Waseca is currently operating.
“We have three different locations, but the name of the bank has Waseca in it. So First National Bank of Waseca, Ellendale office or Hope office is a bit of a mouthful to say,” Briana Worke, the bank’s marketing officer, said. “It just allows all of our locations a chance for growth and to have their own name.”
Gaytko said that the hope is that the communities they serve will grow to love the new name, and appreciate that the name doesn’t have Waseca in it or call the location that “blank office.”
“I think the people in the communities that we serve will be proud to have a bank with their own name and will recognize the name of a local bank that doesn’t have the name of another city in it,” Gaytko said.
The name isn’t the only thing that’s changing in Waseca. First National Bank of Waseca will also be undergoing a major redesign to its interior lobby and office spaces.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.