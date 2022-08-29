A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove drunk on Old Highway 14 earlier this month.
Thomas B. Stewart, 28, was charged Aug. 15 with two counts of felony DWI. He is also facing two misdemeanor charges for driving after cancellation and driving an uninsured vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified shortly before noon on Aug. 14 of a driving complaint for a vehicle that was “all over the road.” A second call about the driving conduct came in shortly after, and police located the suspect vehicle near Kwik Trip on Elm Avenue driving over the white line into the bike lane and initiated a stop at the 100 block of North State Street.
The driver, identified as Stewart, failed to provide proof of insurance to the officer and had a cancelled driving status, according to court documents. When asked if he was using an electronic device, had been drinking or using narcotics, to which Stewart allegedly denied. At one point, Stewart was reportedly on the phone with someone and said “regardless of the situation, I am not dangerous … I’m going to jail.”
Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Waseca County Jail without incident. At the jail, officers reportedly tried conducting standard field sobriety tests, but Stewart would interrupt them and start the tests before the officers instructed him. According to the report, Stewart failed all the tests and refused to provide a breath sample but stated he knew he would blow below the legal limit and he was “high on weed.”
After consulting with an attorney, Stewart reportedly agreed to take a breath test, which resulted in 0.10 BAC, over the legal limit of 0.08. Stewart allegedly said he had been drinking vodka out of a cup in his vehicle prior to being pulled over, which police located in his car.
Stewart has two prior felony DWI convictions from 2018 and 2017 in Dakota County.
He is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail, and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.
