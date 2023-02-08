Farmamerica, sitting just outside Waseca, has recently received some assistance that they’ll be using to further their mission of opening up the world of agriculture to everyone.

Ag career day 2

Just some of the over 500 students who attended last year’s Ag Career Exploration day at Farmamerica. (Photo courtesy of Farmamerica)
Ag career day 1

Students at Farmamerica’s Ag Career Exploration Day extract the DNA from a strawberry, before putting it into a necklace which they got to take home with them. (Photo courtesy of Farmamerica)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments