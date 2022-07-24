Agriculture is a big part of the community in Waseca County, and Farmamerica has made it a goal to support growth in the community through what Executive Director Jessica Rollins calls “accidental learning”.

Farmamerica 1850s farm

An 1850s farm, one of the closest exhibits to the visitor's center at Farmamerica, shows visitors what life what have been like for new settlers to the Minnesota area. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Farmamerica Visitors Center

Farmamerica is open all week for visitors to book self-guided or guided tours, all in the name of "accidentally learning" about the region's agricultural history. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Farmamerica 1930s living room

Farmamerica offers many different displays and learning opportunities, including an accurate 1930ss farm complete with a farmhouse visitors can walk around. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments