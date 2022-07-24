Agriculture is a big part of the community in Waseca County, and Farmamerica has made it a goal to support growth in the community through what Executive Director Jessica Rollins calls “accidental learning”.
Throughout the summer, Farmamerica has been hosting events on the second Saturday of every month, aptly called the “Second Saturday Event.” These events range from Acres of Pizza, which was held at the beginning of July to a Pumpkin Party set for early October. For Program Director Jenny Delnay, these events have all been about gathering people together, both to learn and to have fun.
“We’ve done a lot of different things over the years — for instance, the Pumpkin Party and Dirt Detective events have been held in years passed — but it’s always felt a little sporadic as to when we’re open [on the weekend],” Delnay said. “This year, we’ve been really pushing the idea of spending your second Saturday every month at Farmamerica … These are a little larger events that are more fun for kids, and it’s more exciting with people running around.”
As summer winds down, Farmamerica will finish off its first season of Second Saturday Events with some fun activities for the whole family. These activities include open hours on Aug. 13, where families can come in and take self-guided or guided tours; Dirt Detectives on Sept. 10, where families can learn the difference between soil and dirt on; and the Pumpkin Party on Oct. 8.
All of these events are aimed toward one goal, according to Rollins: bringing kids and families a fun activity where some “accidental learning” can happen.
“We always try to have something educational come with these programs. You come for the fun, but you’ll end up getting some accidental learning in there,” Rollins said.
The funds from these events are split between two primary areas, Rollins said: general operations and field trips that Farmamerica hosts in the fall. Every year, Farmamerica hosts field trips for area schools, as well as homeschool groups.
Delnay points out that, while the Second Saturday Events are aimed a little more toward fun and recreation, the field trips are more about education, with Farmamerica even bringing in a local blacksmith to demonstrate how a 1900s blacksmith shop operated. Rollins said these field trips are usually offered for free or at a reduced price from individual tours, and the summer programs help offset the costs associated with that.
Along with these events, Farmamerica is also holding what it calls its “Capital Campaign,” which Rollins said aims to help make the story of agriculture feel more well rounded.
“These exhibits are aimed at showing the story of agriculture isn’t just a 1930s farm, but that it’s in what we wear, what we drive; it’s around us every day,” Rollins said.
The main attraction of the campaign is an interactive exhibit, designed to look like an average house, which holds different displays and activities to show visitors how agriculture affects their daily lives. Visitors will be able to go through cupboards and fridges, open doors and sit around a dining room table to learn more about the work farmers and agricultural workers put into getting ordinary household items into our homes.
“It’s going to look and feel really familiar, but visitors will be able to dive into the unfamiliar and take part in accidentally learning about how agriculture affects our daily lives,” Rollins said. “We hope to have everything buttoned up and installed this fall, but that is entirely dependent on the donations that we get. In a perfect world, we’ll have everything up and running before 2023.”