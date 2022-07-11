Waseca County residents had the chance recently to learn about one of America’s favorite foods, thanks to Farmamerica. The organization hosted its first annual Acres of Pizza event Saturday, in conjunction with Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm.
“Farmamerica’s mission is to connect Minnesotans to the evolving story of agriculture and show people that, even if you don’t live on a farm, you’re still connected to agriculture in many ways,” Farmamerica Program Director Jessica Delnay said. “Going back to that mission, with the Acres of Pizza event, we’re taking one of America’s favorite foods … and breaking it down to show how each piece goes back to agriculture.”
The event was hosted at the Farmamerica site, where attendees could ride around on a trailer pulled by a tractor and visit different sites, including replica farms from the 1850s and 1930s, a one-room schoolhouse and an old church building. At each station, there was a booth set up to show the people coming by where each part of your pizza came from, whether it’s pepperoni from the pigs, dough from the wheat or sauce from the tomatoes.
One family, on a visit from Germany, described the event as “super family-friendly,” and everyone agreed they had a great time.
“We learned about how the plants and animals make pizza, like how the pigs make bacon,” one of the daughters, Ellie, said.
Another daughter, Charlotte, said that she had fun learning about the schoolhouse, and seeing the differences between their school and the one-room schoolhouse. However, Charlotte admits she wouldn’t want to go to school in the one-room schoolhouse. Each of the daughters were also wearing a necklace containing tomato DNA, which was one of the stations available at the event.
“You can mash up tomatoes and make your own tomato DNA and keep it in a necklace,” Ellie said, proudly holding hers up, and answering that there are eight strands of DNA in a tomato when asked by her mother.
Erin, the mother, said that she saw this event come up while searching for family-friendly events in the area, and they thought it would be a fun time. There was even a little connection to home.
“In the pioneer house, we saw a trunk with the name ‘Josef’ written on it, which is the German way of spelling the name, and is the name of our son. The owner must have been a German immigrant,” Erin said.
The event, according to Delnay and Jessica Rollins, Farmamerica’s executive director, was aimed at connecting people to pizza, a food enjoyed by many. According to How Stuff Works, about 3 billion pizzas are sold in the United States every year, not counting the additional 1 billion frozen pizzas. With so many pizzas being sold, it’s estimated that each person in America eats about 23 pounds of pizza per year.
Rollins says a connection to your food goes beyond just knowing what you eat; it's also about having an understanding and appreciation for how that food got there.
“If you feel connected to your food, there’s more respect and appreciation there. You can take a step back and realize there’s a lot of people bringing this food to you, and we’re fortunate we live in a time that we can just get these products in our home,” Rollins said.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping Farmamerica fund a new hands-on exhibit at their facility, where people can come and learn exactly what agricultural products go toward making the food in their homes. Rollins said the exhibit will be styled like a home’s kitchen and living room, and people can open drawers and cabinets to learn what goes into their favorite food products. She hopes the exhibit will be ready around early fall.