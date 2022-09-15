While the image of a classmate lying prone on the ground prior to being loaded up in an ambulance may have just been a demonstration out at Farmamerica Tuesday, the notion that farm safety is important was certainly not lost on the students or teachers in attendance, as they sat quietly and listened to the safety presentation.
Tuesday saw Farmamerica host Waseca County Farm Bureau’s 24th annual Farm and Home Safety Days. The weather was nice and stayed cool for most of the afternoon, as over 240 students from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Trinity School of Janesville and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown cycled through six stations in the morning before the safety demonstration, with students from Waseca taking part after the presentation in the afternoon.
“It’s important, because we don’t have a lot of farm kids anymore, and this happens to be the busiest season for farmers,”
Debbie Roemhildt, the coordinator of the event. Roemhildt added that the demonstration hopefully showed “city kids” what to do if there was an accident on the farm.
“I have teachers that come year after year … and they always learn something new at the event," she said.
At noon, all of the students gathered outside to watch as Andy Jewison from Kibble Equipment and Jay Dulas from the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated a mock tractor/PTO accident.
Jewison stuck a shirt in the shaft of the PTO before turning it on to show the students not only how fast the machine spun, but how quickly it could pull them in. Then, Jewison brought a student from the crowd and had her lay down as he and Dulas went through what the students should do if there was an accident on the farm.
Soon after a paramedic and EMT from North Ambulance showed up on the scene, and began to attend to the students fake injuries, while Dulas explained what the pair were doing, and what would happen after they loaded the student into the ambulance.
When the students weren’t watching the tractor/PTO safety demonstration, they were taking part in one of six stations, each giving a quick 15 minute lesson to students on a different aspect of farm and home safety.
There was an animal safety course taught by Summers Ridge Veterinary of Janesville, a tractor/PTO safety course presented by Jewison, an ATV/snowmobile safety course taught by Dulas. Inside the Farmamerica building, there was a lawn mower safety course taught by Terry Huber of Southside Marine, an electrical safety course taught by Jack Schwab of Steele/Waseca Cooperative Electric and a chemical safety course taught by Matt Tricka of Crystal Valley Co-op.
The event was hosted out at Farmamerica this year, as it has been in years past, and Jenny Delnay, Farmamerica’s program director, said the event fits perfectly with Farmamerica’s mission.
“Farmamerica is all about telling the story of agriculture, past, present and future; and this event does just that, so much of it is focused on modern agriculture,” Delnay said, adding that students are learning valuable lessons while, hopefully, having fun. “It’s important because we sometimes take safety for granted. [The ambulance demonstration] is a perfect example. You may know what to do, but might have forgotten to teach your kids. … It’s important to teach kids how to react to different situations on the farm or at home.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
