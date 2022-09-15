While the image of a classmate lying prone on the ground prior to being loaded up in an ambulance may have just been a demonstration out at Farmamerica Tuesday, the notion that farm safety is important was certainly not lost on the students or teachers in attendance, as they sat quietly and listened to the safety presentation.

Demonstration

Andrew Jewison from Kibble Equipment works with a paramedic and EMT from North Ambulance and a local fifth grader to show students what to do during a farm emergency. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jay Dulas

Waseca County Deputy Jay Dulas tells students to stay calm when contacting 9-1-1 for an emergency during the tractor/PTO safety demonstration. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

