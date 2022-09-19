Sacred Heart’s annual celebration took place over the weekend, with the church and community celebrating five decades of fun. The Fall Festival, hosted as a fundraiser for the Waseca private school, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and packed the weekend full of events.

Crowd

The tent was full all weekend for the 50th annual Fall Festival outside of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School in Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Father

Father Thế Hoàng led many of the events of the weekend, including a meat raffle underneath the tent that took place before the street dance on Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Children

Children from Sacred Heart put together a fun art project outside of the church. (Photo Courtesy of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School)
Los T's

Los T’s performed for the crowd at the annual street dance on Saturday. The band call their music, “Well worn Tex Mex music riding through the old west, the Appalachian mountains, and the great midwest.” (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

