Los T’s performed for the crowd at the annual street dance on Saturday. The band call their music, “Well worn Tex Mex music riding through the old west, the Appalachian mountains, and the great midwest.” (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sacred Heart’s annual celebration took place over the weekend, with the church and community celebrating five decades of fun. The Fall Festival, hosted as a fundraiser for the Waseca private school, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and packed the weekend full of events.
The festivities kicked off on Friday with a fish fry, which was accompanied by a silent auction underneath the big tent set up outside the church. There were also kids games and activities set up in a carnival style available throughout the weekend. Concessions were also sold under the tent.
Saturday saw the majority of the events, beginning with early bird Bingo at noon and the continuation of the silent auction and children’s games.
Super Bingo took place at two, and the evening’s main event saw a burger fry for $10 with a street dance under the big tent in the evening. Before the street dance, and the performance by Los T’s, Father Thế Hoàng emceed a meat raffle, with the church selling tickets for $1. The evening ended with Los T’s performing for the attendees in the annual Fall Festival street dance.
Sunday wrapped up the events for the weekend, with the church being fortunate enough to avoid the rain that came later in the day. The day began with an 8 a.m. mass with cinnamon rolls and a pancake breakfast after, followed by a 10 a.m. mass with Sunday bingo and a raffle drawing taking place after the mass.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.