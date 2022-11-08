For the first time since 2015, Roy Srp will not be the mayor of Waseca. Randy Zimmerman, who received 1,398 votes, has won 43% of the votes and will become the next mayor of Waseca.
With Srp opting to not seek reelection, Zimmerman faced two opponents in Gary Conrath, who received 35.62% of the votes, and Matthew Petsinger, who received 18.12% of the votes. Kevin Chindlund was also on the ballot for those in Waseca, however he announced last month that he would be withdrawing from the mayoral race due to personal reasons.
Zimmerman's focus throughout the campaign has been on property taxes and community growth.
"The most significant issues for Waseca that I would like to address are tax relief, planning, growth, partnerships, quality of life, and safety. All of which work hand in hand with each other," Zimmerman said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News.
Zimmerman does have some experience with dealing with taxes and tax levies, as his time on the school board dealt heavily with that.
"For two years, we held the levy at 0%. We could’ve taken it, but we didn’t,” Zimmerman said at the Coffee Break Debates. “We had to make some pretty drastic cuts while I was on the School Board; we cut about 25% of the budget in a year and a half. It was tragic, but we did what we had to, and I think we were better off for it.”
Zimmerman also noted that he believed that the City of Waseca could "do something similar."
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.