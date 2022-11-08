For the first time since 2015, Roy Srp will not be the mayor of Waseca. Randy Zimmerman, who received 1,398 votes, has won 43% of the votes and will become the next mayor of Waseca.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

