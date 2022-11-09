In a close race decided by under 1,000 votes, Rachel Cornelius has been reelected to serve as the Waseca County Attorney.
Cornelius, who received 54.97% of the votes, beat out Brenda Miller, who held the position prior to Cornelius. This year, Cornelius was able to widen the gap between her and Miller, receiving 794 more votes this year as opposed to a gap of 585 votes in 2018.
Cornelius spent much of her campaign on the changes she's made compared to the attorneys who came before her.
"You … have to be timely and efficient [as an attorney]. I’ve had many a department heads tell me how much they appreciate my quick response and attention because they weren’t getting that before,” Cornelius said.
At the Waseca Coffee Break Debates, Cornelius talked about why she ran in 2018, and why chose to run for reelection this year.
"In 2018, I ran for county attorney, because I needed to regain the trust that people had in our office and had to rebuild the fractured relationships with our office,” Cornelius said. “What I want people to know is that I love this job so much that I moved here for this job, and that I will continue to do this job ethically, honorably and justly.”
