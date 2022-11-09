Cornelius mug

Cornelius

In a close race decided by under 1,000 votes, Rachel Cornelius has been reelected to serve as the Waseca County Attorney.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

