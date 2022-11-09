Janesville - School Board.jpeg

Three new faces will be joining the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school board as Kevin Born, Sherri Daschner and Joan Olson were elected alongside returning school board member Katie Cahill on Tuesday night.

