Three new faces will be joining the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school board as Kevin Born, Sherri Daschner and Joan Olson were elected alongside returning school board member Katie Cahill on Tuesday night.
As the only returning school board member of the four electives, Cahill earned the most amount of votes with 1,536 total for just over 25% of all votes. Born earned the second amount of votes with 1,393 (23.03%), followed by Daschner with 1,266 votes (20.93%) and Olson with 1,031 votes (17.04%).
Lauren Tester fell short of earning a spot on JWP's school board after earning 770 total votes for 12.73% of the votes. Write-in candidates accounted for 0.88% of votes with 53 total.
Tim Burke, who also served on the JWP school board prior, ran in a special election for the school board and earned 98.74% of all votes with 1,884 total. Write-ins earned the other 1.26% of votes with 24 total.
Cahill, Born, Daschner and Olson have all been around the Janesville area for 20 or more years and all share similar interests on supporting and providing opportunities for the JWP youth.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.